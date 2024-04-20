'Love doesn't die': Kris Aquino celebrates Bimby's 17th birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Kris Aquino marked the 17th birthday of her youngest son Bimby as she continues to battle several autoimmune diseases.

Kris has been relatively quiet since revealing last February when she turned 53 that she was living on borrowed time given the rise of her health complications.

She began her birthday greeting for Bimby by calling him her "living guardian angel" who kept her company during quarantine and vowed to keep the promise she made to him.

"I failed to see the glass as being half full BECAUSE you've matured so much and you're always ready to help my nurses, and though I know you're also freaked, you still show CALM & absolute FAITH in God when my BP and heart rate reach scary high numbers," Kris said. "No matter how much physical pain I endure daily — my heart overflows with love because of your caring, selfless, unconditional LOVE."

Her wish for Bimby is his character remains strong, his values and integrity stays admirable, his respectful and polite manner doesn't change, and his passion for learning continues to inspire him to make the most of his education.

"I LOVE YOU not only during my lifetime or yours BUT definitely for eternity," Kris continued, adding Bimby is her greatest achievement because of his capacity to love. "This early you've embraced your responsibility to take care of your kuya, and since you were 11 years old, you’ve been so protective of me."

Kris ended her greeting by reminding Bimby that "love doesn't die" and referred to him as the love of her life. In the same post, Kris also greeted actress Kim Chiu who shares the same birthday as Bimby.

Last February, Kris revealed her hemogoblin count dropped, her right lung has several light scratches, has fluctuating blood pressure as well as swollen knees and bones.

She attempted a new biological medicine that could save her heart (as muscles around it were swollen) but there is a possibility of suffering a cardiac arrest.

"I refuse to die. Ang next chapter ko ay to be a stage mother!" Kris said then.

