Nelly, Ashanti engaged; expecting 1st baby

MANILA, Philippines — R&B singers Nelly and Ashanti proved that a second chance on love can be sweeter with news of their engagement and the coming of their first child together.

Ashanti announced that she was expecting on Instagram in a creative way.

She posted a video where she is seen getting ready for a show. A woman enters her makeup room and asks her how much longer does she need to be ready.

"Give me about nine months," she replied, and the video ended.

The "Rock Wit U" singer further gave details on her pregnancy and rekindled romance with fellow early 2000s singer with Essence.com.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation.

"Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience,” Ashanti said.

Nelly and Ashanti dated for 10 years, from 2003 to 2013. A decade later after they split, Nelly revealed that they got back together in an interview in September 2023.

Their baby will the first for Ashanti, while Nelly has a daughter and a son. He also adopted his sister's two children after she succumbed to Leukemia in 2005.

RELATED: 'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey welcomes first baby