Filipino children get access to potable water thanks to 'innovative' powdered mixture

A packet of P&G's Purifier of Water, when dissolved in water, 'cleans' the water and makes it potable.

MANILA, Philippines — Water is life. The human body is made up of 60 to 75% water, which varies slightly depending on age, sex and hydration level.

The lungs alone are made up of 83% water, with the kidneys and muscles a stunning 79%, and the brain and heart composed of 73% water. This is why it is important for human beings to drink lots of water every day to keep properly hydrated and, thus, help the bodily organs function well.

Unfortunately, not everyone has access to clean drinking water. The poor and the marginalized oftentimes do not have such access, and thus millions of children and infants from low-income households are exposed to waterborne diseases due to dirty, contaminated water.

According to World Vision, access to clean water in the Philippines is being aggravated by the climate crisis. With an average of 20 typhoons visiting the country each year, rural and urban communities sustain significant damage to their sources of drinking water, including waterways and deep wells.

In an effort to help provide children with clean drinking water and arrest the spread of waterborne diseases in their communities, Procter&Gamble (P&G), in partnership with World Vision Philippines, is distributing its Purifier of Water technology as part of its Children’s Safe Drinking Water (CSDW) Program. As of 2023, the organizations have been able to provide over 200 million liters of clean water to almost 50,000 Filipino children and their families.

Disasters affect the quality and availability of clean, potable water sources.

Innovation in a small packet

P&G’s Purifier of Water was developed by P&G scientists in collaboration with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a quick and innovative way to purify dirty and unsafe water. This powdered mixture was developed utilizing technology similar to that found in municipal water systems in developed countries.

One 4-gram Purifier of Water packet contains ferric sulfate, serving as a coagulant, and calcium hypochlorite, acting as a disinfectant. Together, these two ingredients can remove dirt, common waterborne bacteria and viruses, and other pollutants from 10 liters of potentially unsafe water in just 30 minutes.

Sustained support

Since 2012, World Vision has been distributing P&G Purifier of Water packets to households in Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur. Beneficiaries from these areas mostly live along the Agusan Marsh, which also serves as their primary water source aside from rainwater. These areas are susceptible to heavy flooding during strong typhoons, resulting in the contamination of unimproved sources of drinking water.

The CSDW Program is currently in its 12th year of providing clean drinking water to impoverished communities. P&G allocated 3.4 million Purifier of Water packets to World Vision for distribution to Manobo families living along the Agusan Marsh in Agusan del Sur and North Cotabato.

Agusan Marsh covers 15% of the country’s freshwater resources. Manobo families mostly live in floating houses, and they rely on rain or a nearby spring for water they use for drinking, bathing and other activities. However, many children and adults experience stomach problems due to the dirty water they consume.

As one of their primary beneficiaries, P&G and World Vision continuously support the residents of Agusan Marsh through the regular distribution of P&G Purifier of Water. This is especially important during disasters, such as the recent flooding and landslides, which placed Agusan del Sur under a state of calamity.

The sustained support of P&G and World Vision to Filipino children and families shows their commitment to providing innovative solutions for clean drinking water, especially during times of disaster. P&G's Purifier of Water, with its innovative technology, not only provides Filipino children with access to safe drinking water but also grants them the opportunity to lead healthier, happier and fuller lives and makes it possible for them to make their dreams come true.

