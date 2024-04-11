Watsons offers flu vaccinations against pertussis in Select Watsons Stores

MANILA, Philippines — Watsons, the leading health, wellness and beauty retailer, is actively supporting the Department of Health (DOH) in its efforts to combat the rising cases of Pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

As the disease spreads in specific regions across the Philippines, Watsons is contributing to the initiative by offering Pertussis vaccines to walk-in customers at selected stores.

Vaccines are offered on a first-come-first-served basis, and stocks are limited only. This initiative aims to curb the spread of the disease.

“We are taking a proactive stance in supporting our local government's efforts to combat the rising cases of Pertussis and curb its spread through our vaccination initiative. Vaccines will be available for walk-ins in select Watsons stores, ensuring accessibility and convenience for our customers,” Jared De Guzman, Watsons Philippines customer director, says.

Watsons can administer vaccines to individuals aged 18 years old and above. However, senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWD) and pregnant women are advised to obtain a doctor's approval before vaccination.

For individuals aged 17 years old and below, vaccines cannot be administered in-store. Watsons recommends consulting a pediatrician for proper assessment.

During this outbreak period, Watsons has emerged as a pioneer in healthcare retail by introducing the Pertussis vaccine, showcasing its unwavering dedication to public health and safety.

Furthermore, Watsons stores provide a range of essential vaccinations, including flu, pneumonia, and Human Papillomavirus (HPV), all at competitive prices:

Flu vaccine: P850



Pneumonia vaccine options: Prevnar 23: P2,370 Prevnar 13: P3,860



HPV 4 vaccine: P3,750



Shingles vaccine: P8,300

With a steadfast commitment to accessible healthcare solutions, Watsons ensures that vital vaccinations are affordable and available, promoting the well-being of communities across the nation.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Watsons. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.