4 safe ways to clean your ears

If you use cotton buds to clean your ears, you may be doing more harm than good

MANILA, Philippines — Normally, when you feel like there’s a build-up of ear wax (or cerumen) in your ears, you reach for a pair of cotton buds, also known as cotton swabs, stick one end into a safe depth in your “suspected dirty ear,” and twirl away until you are able to extract a sizable amount of ear wax from it and are convinced you have cleaned it well and observed proper hygiene.

Know what? While cotton buds may seem like the right go-to cleaner for your ears, when you shove a cotton bud into your ear, you actually risk doing more harm than good to your ears.

“When you use a cotton swab to remove ear wax (or cerumen) from your inner ear, you could push more cerumen in, creating a buildup in your ear canal,” warned doctor Joseph Ray Richard R. Cedeño, MD, of the ENT Center (Dr. Ariston G. Bautista Center) of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed).

He added: “This results in hearing problems, ringing in the ear, dizziness, and pain. Poking a cotton swab in the external canal could also damage your eardrum, a complication that may need surgery to fix. And cleaning your ear with a cotton swab is one of the leading causes of otitis externa, or an infection in your ear canal.”

Though often thought of as dirty and gross, ear wax serves a purpose. “Ear wax is a sign of healthy ears. It serves as a filter of sorts, trapping and preventing bacteria, fungus, and tiny objects from entering our inner ears. It also protects the delicate skin of our ear canal and acts as a natural moisturizer,” explained Dr. Cedeño.

No less than the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Foundation recognizes the important role that ear wax plays in ear health, and so it recommends that you should just leave ear wax alone, especially if it doesn’t cause any problems.

“It helps to know that the ear has a self-cleaning mechanism. In time, ear wax naturally migrates from the inside to the outer ears. Even chewing and moving your jaw helps move old ear wax from the ear canal to the outer ears,” Dr. Cedeño pointed out.

But if you must clean your ears — maybe you feel a buildup or notice your hearing is muffled — there are several ways to do it. MakatiMed recommended four safe ways to do so:

Clean your ears with a washcloth. “This is only meant for the outer ear,” reminded Dr. Cedeño. “Use a warm and damp washcloth to gently wipe the outer surfaces of your ear.”

“This is only meant for the outer ear,” reminded Dr. Cedeño. “Use a warm and damp washcloth to gently wipe the outer surfaces of your ear.” Use baby oil, mineral oil, or glycerin. Warm the baby oil, mineral oil, or glycerin to your body temperature. Tilt your head to the side and use a dropper to place about 3 drops inside your affected ear. Repeat twice a day for five days maximum until the wax softens.

“When it does, gently guide warm water into the ear, then tip your head to drain your ear of fluid and wax. Clean with a washcloth or paper towel,” instructed Dr. Cedeño.

Do it with a cotton swab. Yes, it is possible to still clean with the controversial cotton swab.

“Just use it to gently clean only the outer soft part of the ear canal and not the bony inner part,” Dr. Cedeño stressed.

Seek your doctor’s help. Visit an otolaryngologist (that is, a doctor specializing in conditions related to the ear, neck, and throat) if you experience pain in your ear, fever, some hearing loss, or fluid coming out of your ear.

“Your doctor has the tools and expertise to safely remove ear wax and check for any underlying problems,” Dr. Cedeño suggested.