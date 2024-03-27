Miss Universe Philippines releases statement condemning cyberbullying of delegates

Some of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates (from left): Ahtisa Manila (Quezon Province), Alexie Mae Brooks (Iloilo City) and Christi Lynn McGarry (Taguig).

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization released a statement condemning the act of cyberbullying in all its forms.

MUPH posted the statement on its social media accounts, likely taking note that some fans have began resorting to online attacks ahead of the upcoming 2024 edition.

The organization began by strongly condeming any and all forms of cyberbullying — including but not limited to bullying, threatening and derogatory remarks — towards MUPH, candidate and anyone associated with the pageant

"We recognize the harmful effects of cyberbullying to a delegate's mental and physical health that can last long after the pageant," MUPH continued, noting that social media has become a "damaging, dangerous and toxic environment" for candidates in recent years.

MUPH expressed intention to make social media platforms safe spaces for aspiring and current beauty queens by listing down the efforts it will undertake.

"We will be actively monitoring all platforms regularly to ensure that no derogatory, rude, mean, offensive comments persist and will be deleted immediately," MUPH said. "Users, bloggers, accounts, persons or organizations that consistently engage in this toxic and negative behavior shall be immediately blocked and reported.

"Many good people turn a blind eye and ignore these injustices and accept them as mere realities of social media. But this needs to stop," MUPH said as it called for the public to take part in its campaign to stop normalizing toxicity and cyberbullying.

It ended its statement by saying, "We can only control our own social media platforms. But it is our hope that other social media accounts and bloggers would be inspired to do it as well. Let us be proactive in uplifting and empowering women."

Over 50 beauty queens are vying to succeed Michelle Dee as Miss Universe Philippines to compete at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant to be held in Mexico later this year.

