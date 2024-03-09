Overseas delegates lead Miss Universe Philippines 2024 headshot poll

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 delegates in their official headshots (from left) Christina dela Cruz Chalk (Overseas Filipino Community of the United Kingdom) and Patricia Bianca Tapia (Overseas Filipino Community of Hawaii).

MANILA, Philippines — Five delegates from the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 edition has garnered the most number of likes from the official headshots posted by the national organization on its Instagram page.

As of press time, the delegate from the Overseas Filipino Community of the United Kingdom, Christina dela Cruz Chalk, leads with 251,235 likes. She is followed by the candidate from the Overseas Filipino Community of Hawaii, Patricia Bianca Tapia, with 152,067.

The most-voted local delegate is Iloilo's Alexie Mae Brooks with 127,252 likes. At close fight are Quezon Province's Ma. Ahtisa Manalo with 34,109 likes and Cebu's Kris Tiffany Janson with 34,070 likes.

Polls are important because this is one of the ways a candidate navigates her way into the semi-final round, where she gets a chance at winning the crown. It is a kind of barometer to gauge where her chances stand in the perception and estimation of the pageant community.

While Kananga's former representative, Natasha Jung, withdrew from the race due to personal reasons, the number of delegates in the lineup has remained the same. The Kananga organization replaced Jung with Phoebe Adriana Veloso Torita. She earned the right to represent Kananga as the 2nd placer in their local competition.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization has also released the candidates' swimsuit photos. And, like the headshot challenge, the same frontrunners and early favorites have remained in the hearts of fans and supporters alike.

Filipino pageant fans are hoping that the eventual national winner will perform like Michelle Dee when she competes with other international delegates in Mexico towards the end of the year.

