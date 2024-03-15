Protection for the unknown: Paramount Life simplifies application for critical illness insurance

MANILA, Philippines — You may have the funds to start your insurance application, but securing approval is usually more challenging. It’s especially hard when it comes to applying for critical illness coverage.

“Health is wealth” sounds cliché, but it’s difficult to achieve financial independence in the Philippines if you don’t have enough health coverage, especially if you’re a breadwinner.

HMO is important but it’s easy to max it out once you get diagnosed with an expensive critical illness. And once you do, you are no longer allowed to apply for such insurance coverage.

Recognizing this dilemma, Paramount Life & General Insurance Corporation—a trusted and dependable insurance company in the Philippines—presents a groundbreaking solution, the Critical Illness Insurance with Simplified Insurability Offer (SIO) in the Philippines.

This approach entails a shorter application process, eliminating some questions, thereby significantly streamlining it without the need of medical examination. It makes it easier for you to access the protection you need.

Most of the insurance companies may require weeks to complete the underwriting process, but with Paramount’s Critical Illness SIO Plan, you can be provided with coverage in a matter of days and you no longer need to go under stress because of medical tests.

It’s flexible and payable, too. Depending on your age, financial situation and objectives, you can choose to pay in either 10 or 15 years.

After approval, you’ll be covered against major critical illnesses such as cancer, heart attack, stroke and kidney failure until age 75.

Plus, the insurance also provides cash assistance when diagnosed with autoimmune diseases such as lupus and multiple sclerosis. Designed to prevent the debilitating and life-threatening effects of critical illnesses, this plan provides a lump sum to cover the cost of immediate medical treatment.

It takes around P90,000 just to confirm a cancer diagnosis—and getting treatment is a different story.

If you are a breadwinner, having critical illness insurance prolongs your life with proper hospitalization because you focus on your healing. More importantly, it relieves financial burden, not just on your part but on your loved ones, too.

Secure and apply for Paramount Critical Illness Insurance with Simplified Insurability Offer. It's a positive development that empowers you to prioritize your health and well-being, secure in the knowledge that you have a reliable financial partner in times of need.

Paramount has solidified its position in the industry through strategic acquisitions, including entities such as Aegon Life, Sony Life and QBE.

As one of the seven insurance companies in the Philippines with a composite license, operating in both life and non-life segments, Paramount boasts a strong foundation for delivering comprehensive insurance solutions.

By combining innovation with a commitment to rigorous standards, Paramount seeks to empower Filipinos, ensuring that their health and well-being are safeguarded against critical illnesses and other uncertainties of life.

For more information and free computation, contact our Life Planning Partner or Insurance Agent for more details. You may also request for a quote at www.paramount.com.ph/life-insurance/critical-illness-plan. — EV

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Paramount Life & General Insurance Corporation. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.