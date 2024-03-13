Start them young! Gradeschoolers can be their own heroes for the environment

The project has been helping grade-schoolers and Science teachers in Marikina City, Taguig City, Pateros and Quezon City become changemakers.

MANILA, Philippines — Caring for the planet has never been more important than now. We have to do it for the future of the next generation. But it also needs getting the new gens involved as young as possible.

On its third year, one remarkable eco-initiative is like a superhero teaching elementary students in Metro Manila on how to be Earth’s guardians—Breeze EcoProject.

The project has been helping grade-schoolers and Science teachers in Marikina City, Taguig City, Pateros and Quezon City become changemakers. Not only does it engage Gen Alpha to recycle, plant and get dirty for good, it also empowers them to speak their minds and inspire more people to take action and make a difference.

A young eco-warrior’s perspective

Eleven-year-old Bernice, a Grade 6 student at Pateros Elementary School, embodies the spirit of the Breeze EcoProject. Engaging in initiatives like Ecollect (collecting plastic recyclables and flexibles), Eco Garden (urban farming) and Eco Christmas Corner (upcycling old materials into décors and compiling them in one place), Bernice’s testimonial reflects the transformative power of these activities.

“As a young person, I can help by making eco-friendly projects, keeping our community clean and doing more activities that can save our planet. I hope other children like me can be inspired by us and also help in saving our planet,” she shared in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

Her newfound commitment to recycling and creating eco-friendly projects showcases the profound impact of the project on young minds.

We learned that we should always take care of our planet and not pollute it, so we lessen the habit of throwing garbage and burning them. We should help our planet become healthier by planting trees.

Nurturing responsible habits

Jill, another 11-year-old Grade 6 participant from the same school, highlights the importance of the 5Rs—refuse, reduce, reuse, repurpose and recycle.

I can help take care of the planet by practicing the 5Rs. I can contribute to making our world a better place to live in.

Her involvement in Ecollect and Eco Christmas Corner not only beautifies her school but also reinforces responsible habits.

“I believe initiatives like Breeze EcoProject help us understand the 5Rs better. It is basically the first step in taking care of the environment. The project changed my perspective because now I know I can share it to other kids, and do it even at home, and encourage other people, too,” she added.

Educators as environmental leaders

Christine, their Science teacher, sees the expansive impact of the Eco Christmas Corner and EcoGarden programs.

These programs provide us educators more opportunities to impart environmental education and foster a commitment to sustainability among students.

The programs also offer students a hands-on experience in designing and creating products using recyclable materials.

“Our Science, MAPEH and EPP subjects incorporate the concepts from Eco Christmas Corner and Eco Garden to help our children develop awareness and a sense of environmental responsibility. We see to it that these are taken seriously,” Christine said.

“Students are taught about the various recyclable materials available in the community, explaining them the significance of the 5Rs and waste management techniques. Because of this, they have the opportunity to design a product using recyclable materials such as Christmas decors and planters for school beautification. In their EPP subjects, they engage in composting and gardening,” she furthered.

For Grade 3 teacher, Amy, the Eco Christmas Corner and Eco Garden initiatives serve as instruments for environmental awareness.

This program serves as a means for environmental awareness, inspiring students to protect the environment and develop positive attitudes about saving it.

Through hands-on experiences, students develop a positive attitude toward the environment, fostering a connection with nature.

She stressed, “This environmental awareness developed positive changes in their attitude—their willingness to participate to save the environment. Through this, we are nurturing the environment with our students.”

The pillars: Educate, Engage, Empower

Breeze EcoProject’s initial phase focused on learning, employing curriculum-aligned audio-visual presentations and speakers to impart crucial lessons on environmental awareness.

In a bold move this year, the launch coincided with Brigada Eskwela, setting the tone for an integrated approach to the project’s first pillar, Educate.

Engage, the second pillar, witnessed an expansion of engagement activities, showcasing the students’ creativity and commitment to the cause. From creating Eco Planters to hosting workshops for teachers, and the innovative Ecollect Initiative, students actively participated in building a sustainable future.

One standout addition was the Eco Christmas Corner, a festive reminder that sustainability and celebration can go hand in hand.

The Breeze EcoProject culminates in an awarding ceremony—Empower, the third pillar—recognizing the outstanding efforts of students and educators.

From its modest beginnings with 17 schools and 8,058 students, the project has now reached an impressive 59 schools and impacted the lives of 133,356 students, a testament to its growing influence.

More than a corporate social responsibility activity, the Breeze EcoProject stands as a testament to the power of education and community engagement in fostering environmental stewardship and shaping the environmental leaders of tomorrow.

Editor’s Notes: Real names of the interviewed students and teachers were not used in this article for data privacy.

This #BrandSpace story is created with Breeze. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

Top of Form