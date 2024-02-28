150 kids with cancer 'graduate' from chemotherapy

MANILA, Philippines — The I Want To Share Foundation held its 3rd "Can Beat It!" where 150 pediatric cancer patients "graduated" from their chemotherapy sessions.

Last February 24 in Manila Prince Hotel, the foundation held a special graduation for 150 children with different kinds of cancer. Last year, there were just over 130 patients.

The graduates completed their chemotherapy for different kinds of illnesses, including brain tumors, lymphoma, osteosarcoma, retinablastoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and Wilms tumor.

Founded and chaired by Sheila Romero in 2015, the I Want To Share Foundation has been making efforts to assist pediatric cancer patients.

In the last few years, the foundation has conducted hair donations, disaster relief efforts, distribution of food packs during the pandemic, and partner with other similar foundations.

Romero herself is a cancer survivor, having previously been diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago.

Related: Jinkee Pacquiao leads prayers for Kris Aquino following new health issue

"Hanggang tumanda ako, kasama ako sa iyong laban," Romero said in a speech during the graduation event.

She also imparted pieces of advice to parents: acknowledge the role of hope and faith in God, demonstrate a positive disposition, remember the importance of a healthy lifestyle, and to keep to their children's appointments.

Also in attendance for the event were the Philippine General Hospital's Head of Pedia Hema Onco Deparment Dr. Ana Patricia Alcasabas, the Singaporean ambassador to the Philippines Constance See, and actress Ruffa Gutierrez.

Singer Gary Valenciano was present to perform his songs "The Warrior Is A Child," "Ililigtas Ka Niya," and "Di Bale Na Lang."

In between his performances, Valenciano recounted his own health issues, including having diabetes since he was 14 years old, his bypass surgery in 2018 which led to the discover he had kidney cancer, and bouts with dengue, COVID-19, and hepatitis.

RELATED: 'I have been in pain': Sharon Cuneta undergoes physical therapy for legs