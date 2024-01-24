Report: Pauleen Luna gives birth to 2nd girl

MANILA, Philippines — Pauleen Luna has reportedly given birth to her second baby with host Vic Sotto.

Pep.ph reported that the actress-host gave birth Monday, January 23, to a girl who weighs 8.2 lbs.

On her Instagram story, Pauleen shared a photo of a baby with a close-up on her heart-shaped lips. It was simply captioned with "Good morning" and a heart emoji.

Her Instagram stories also featured her firstborn Tali holding a flower with the caption, "A flower from the sweetest ate in the world."

Another shows a bouquet from well-wishers named Ate Oying and Ate Ruth who congratulated her and wrote: "Congratulations on your new bundle of joy."

On Tuesday, Pauleen posted her selfie with her bump.

"Today, I took my last (probably, ever) pregnant selfie. Yes, it sure is a sentimental feeling but i feel extremely blessed to be able to carry another child despite my condition," she wrote on the caption.

She also addressed her baby girl. "To my mochi girl, mommy cannot wait to hug and kiss you tomorrow! You are yet another answered prayer in our lives! I'm so excited to make memories with you and your ate and dad. I love you!"

