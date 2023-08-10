Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna expecting another baby girl

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna announced the gender of their next baby.

In her Instagram account, Pauleen posted a video of the celebration, saying they are expecting another baby girl.

In the video, male and female sumo wrestlers battle each other. The female won at the end of the fight.

"Thank you again fam for giving us this baby shower, thank you for celebrating life with us! God knows we've been praying for this for a long time, so thank you for celebrating with us!" Pauleen said.

"Thank you @danicaspingris and Mama @joywsotto for fixing everything (all we had to do was go to the garden) Thank you Lord!

"This gender reveal was soooo fun and so creative, i still can't get over it."

Last month, Pauleen and Vic announced that they were expecting their second baby together.

Pauleen posted on Instagram on Saturday a video of her daughter Tali playing with balloons. The balloons were marked with the words "Big Sister."

"Someone's excited to be a...." Pauleen wrote in the caption, leaving readers to guess the obvious implication of her post.

