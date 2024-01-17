How to protect your child from death due to injuries: Pediatrician's tips

MANILA, Philippines — A child dying from injury – intentional or not — is every parent’s nightmare. That’s the bad news.

The good news is child injuries are one of the most significant causes of preventable death in the first few months of life as well as in adolescents. Take it from pediatrician Melodie Abram, President and Medical Director of WellPoint Medical Clinic and Diagnostic Center.

At the sidelines of the Art &Fashion Gala, a charity fashion and art event which the company recently hosted with Los Angeles-based fashion advocacy group Prime Luxe, Dr. Abram urged

parents to be alert on ways to prevent childhood accidents.

“There are identifiable risk and protective factors we can use to map up prevention and control strategies. Injuries are mostly unintentional but also encompasses intentional injuries ( self

inflicted and assaults),” she said.

Unintentional injuries include drowning, poisoning, suffocation, fire and burn firearm falls, bicycle and motor vehicle occupant injuries. Intentional injuries include those from suicide and

homicide (child abuse).

Early in her practice as pediatrician and Pediatric Medical Officer at Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center, Dr. Abram has witnessed preventable deaths from:

Poisoning and kerosene ingestion because the child drank from a Coke bottle, not knowing that kerosene is stored inside

Suffocation after an impaired parent accidentally rolled over the baby

A toddler drowning after falling into a basin of water

A toddler burned because he reached out to a kettle of boiling water

A child shot by his kid brother because they got a hold of their parents’ gun at home and thought it was a toy

Below are her tips for parents who want to ensure their children’s safety, especially when they’re outside the home:

1. Firearm injury

Parents should ask if there are firearms at the place/home of sleepover. If there is, they should find out how the gun is stored, if the gun is loaded, and if bullets are stored in the

same location as the gun.

2. Suffocation

This stems from choking on food or small nonfood items. But an increasing number of infant suffocation deaths are sleep related. This may arise from unsafe bedding, crib bumpers, or

sleeping with an impaired adult unintentionally rolling over and suffocating the infant.

3. Drowning

This is due to the child’s presence in swimming pools, tub, water pails or basins with water. Supervised bathing/swimming for toddlers and young children is advised.

4. Motor vehicle occupant injuries

This is why seatbelts and car seats are vital to child safety during collisions.

5. Bicycle and sports Injuries

Children need helmets and age/size appropriate safety gears when they’re riding a bicycle or are engaged in sports.

