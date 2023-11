'Hindi sila pihikan': Marian Rivera on raising 'not picky eaters' Zia, Ziggy

Dingdong and Marian Dantes and their kids, Zia and Ziggy.

MANILA, Philippines — Marian Rivera beamed when she said that her kids, Zia and Ziggy, are no picky eaters.

"Alam mo, hindi sila pihikan. Anything. Nag-ookra 'yan. Nagta-talong, sitaw. Lahat ng pwede mong isipin, kinakain nila," shared the actress to the press.

Marian was the guest at the launch of Ajinomoto Philippines' campaign on encouraging more Filipinos, especially kids, to eat more vegetables.

She credits her kids' eating habits to her and husband, actor Dingdong Dantes' parenting style.

"Kami ni Dong, very particular kami sa pagbibigay ng pagkain sa mga anak namin. Hindi talaga pwedeng walang gulay."

"Actually, bata pa lang mahilig na sila sa gulay. Siguro talagang sasanayin mo lang. Pero siyempre habang sinasanay ang mga bata, minsan may mga pagkakataon na nagsasawa kaya kailangan mag-imbento ka ng mga iba't ibang putahe na pwede mong maibigay sa kanila. Alam mo 'yun na hindi ka mauubusan talaga," she explained.

The actress is grateful that there are ways and means for her to create dishes that would keep her children interested with whatever she comes up with, such as the ones offered by the popular brand.

"Marami kaming nagagawang ibang version ng mga gulay na hindi nila tinatanggihan at sila mismo ang nagsasabi na gusto pa nila," she shared.

