Avoid hospital admission and get outpatient antibiotic therapy with OPAT.PH

OPAT.PH, the first outpatient antimicrobial therapy clinic in Philippines, offers alternative antibiotic treatment

MANILA, Philippines — For the lack of hospital beds during the pandemic, Filipinos learned that intravenous therapy (IV) can be administered at home.

When Melissa Macadaeg's father had to be "confined at home," they didn't want to buy an IV pole, which they would only use for seven days, so they hung the IV on the door. They also hired a nurse to regularly insert the IV and ensure that the medicine was administered on time. It was a challenging and expensive experience, but thankfully, her dad got better.

A few years passed, and this time, it was her mother, Norma, 74, who needed to be confined. Oral antibiotics alone couldn't cure her UTI, and she required IV administration at the hospital.

Fortunately, they were referred to OPAT.PH at Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong, and they have never returned to the hospital for IV antibiotic treatment.

"I saw the convenience of choosing OPAT.PH—my mother wasn't exposed to hospital germs, and we saved around 50% on hospital expenses. Mom can move around freely, stress-free," Macadaeg shared in an exclusive interview with philstar.com.

"I'm an engineer, so I had no idea how to insert the IV pumps, but I learned it was easy," she added, referring to the single-use elastomeric pumps that contained individual dosages of antibiotics. Best of all, they didn't need to hang the IV pumps, and there's no backflow, so the patient could freely engage in her daily activities, even outside the house.

What is OPAT?

Parenteral antibiotic treatments involve delivering antibiotics directly into the bloodstream through intravenous injection, typically done using a needle cannula. While milder infections can be treated with oral antibiotics, severe infections or those caused by drug-resistant organisms often require intravenous administration for a more effective outcome.

Traditionally, patients would stay in the hospital for weeks, but outpatient parenteral antibiotic treatment (OPAT) can be received by patients in clinics or in the comfort of their homes.

In the Philippines, this revolutionary healthcare service is now available through OPAT.PH.

Under the leadership of Infectious Diseases Specialist, Dr. Ryan Llorin, and Medical Affairs Director, Dr. Regina Grace Llorin, OPAT.PH aims to provide patients with an alternative healthcare option while spreading its antimicrobial stewardship advocacy—ensuring the right drug, right dosage, and right duration.

Dr. Ryan had extensive experience in OPAT during his time as an infectious diseases physician at Tock Seng Hospital and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in Singapore, gaining knowledge and expertise on antibiotic stability, compounding and preparation.

Aside from general infectious diseases and OPAT experience, he also received training and work exposure in the fields of HIV medicine, travel medicine and vaccination, antimicrobial stewardship, and infection control.

He is currently a practicing infectious diseases consultant at St. Luke's Medical Center in both Quezon City and Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City, as well as in Cardinal Santos Medical Center.

Safe and convenient treatment

Just like any medical procedure, intravenous antibiotic treatment carries some risks, including the possibility of worsening the primary infection, complications like infections or blood clots, and adverse reactions to antibiotics. However, these risks aren't exclusive to OPAT; they can occur in a hospital setting as well.

"Numerous clinical studies published in medical journals abroad have established that OPAT is a safe, if not safer, form of medical care than when a patient stays in the hospital. The risk of acquiring hospital-acquired infections and multi-drug resistant bacteria is dramatically decreased when a patient is discharged from the hospital," Dr. Ryan said.

By discharging clinically stable patients and providing them with the right antibiotics, dosage, and therapy duration, the risks are significantly reduced. Moreover, OPAT.PH ensures rigorous patient assessment and monitoring, including direct observation of the first dose, patient and caregiver training, daily check-ins, and weekly follow-ups by medical professionals.

Affordable and accessible healthcare

The main goal of OPAT.PH is to make healthcare both affordable and effective, ensuring that patients receive the necessary therapy without compromising their safety. The target market for OPAT includes patients with serious infectious diseases who require prolonged intravenous (IV) antibiotics.

These patients can now choose to receive intravenous antibiotic therapy at home or in the OPAT.PH clinic, enabling them to remain active, spend quality time with family, and avoid the high costs associated with hospitalization.

OPAT can significantly reduce healthcare expenses by avoiding or shortening hospital stays, reducing the cost of antibiotics and medical supplies, and lowering professional fees. While OPAT.PH promotes family involvement in the patient's care, its dedicated staff are always ready to assist patients and their families, ensuring a seamless experience.

"Families of OPAT patients are active participants in their own care, leading to family bonding and overall satisfaction. The OPAT.PH staff are always ready to lend a hand, assisting patients and their families in the care of their illnesses and antibiotic infusion," Dr. Ryan said.

OPAT is a well-established medical service in countries like the US, UK, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, and Indonesia.

Now, OPAT.PH brings this game-changing healthcare service to the Philippines, ensuring that Filipinos have access to world-class medical care without the burden of extended hospital stays and exorbitant costs.

As OPAT.PH becomes a part of the Philippine medical landscape, it paves the way for a healthier and more accessible future for healthcare in the country.

OPAT.PH is located on the 5th Level, East Wing of Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City. For more information, text or call (0968) 888-9771, visit opat.ph and follow its Facebook page.

