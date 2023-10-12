Marina Benipayo defends partner Ricardo Cepeda, asks for prayers amid Syndicated Estafa charges

MANILA, Philippines — Model and former beauty queen Marina Benipayo came to the defense of her partner and fellow actor Ricardo Cepeda, who was recently arrested on charges of Syndicated Estafa last weekend.

Ricardo has denied any investment involvement with a company that sells energy-serving gadgets, claiming that he is only a brand ambassador and model for its products.

Last October 9, Marina posted a nearly 10-minute video on TikTok in response to stories and social media posts being written about Ricardo and his predicament.

"Sana bago kayo mag-comment, kung 'di niyo kilala ang tao, huwag na lang kayo magsulat. Hindi ko alam actually ano ang napapala kung magsusulat kayo," Marina said. "Like okay, you're able to voice your concern, but... that entails being responsible for every reaction na lalabas."

The actress paused several times to hold back tears, and even pointed out that she came from humble beginnings, which run through even today as she and Ricardo live simple lives away from cameras.

"What we really need now are prayers, nothing less. I would not ever wish na mangyari sa inyo ang nangyayari sa amin ngayon, kay Ricardo," Marina continued.

Marina deduced that Ricardo is being targetted because of the kind of characters that he portrays on television, leaving people to assume that it is his true nature.

"Sana matuto tayo to discern the truth. 'Yung sinusulat niyo na hindi maganda, nababasa ng tao na hindi siya kilala. Parang domino effect 'yan, kakakalat nang kakalat. 'Wag niyong unahin ang duda, 'yung feeling na 'Ah kaya nangyari 'to sa kanya...' wag, that's the devil playing with your mind," Marina said.

The actress finished her part of video — currently her most-viewed post on TikTok — by reiterating the call to use one's social media power well and responsibly.

Marina ended the video with screenshots of the post by Ricardo's stepson Joshua de Sequera claiming Ricardo was wrongfully accused.

Ricardo is facing 23 counts of Syndicated Estafa, has another warrant of arrest due to a bouncing check, and another three counts of violation of RA No. 8799, or Securities Regulation Code.

"'Yung ano ko lang is the time. The wasted time that I can't do anything. I cannot work because I'm here trying to prove my innocence," Ricardo said after his arrest, believing he will be acquitted from all the charges. — With reports from Jan Milo Severo

