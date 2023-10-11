'I'm not connected at all': Ricardo Cepeda speaks up over alleged Syndicated Estafa charges

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Ricardo Cepeda has spoken up after his arrest due to alleged Sydicated Estafa.

In his interview with "24 Oras," Ricardo said that he is just an ambassador of the company involved in the complaint.

"I was shocked because I didn't, I wasn't aware na umabot sa may warrants ako. I had heard na may mga scam daw but 'di ko alam na sinama nila ako," Ricardo said.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) Chief Dondon Llapitan said that Ricardo was conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the area at the time of the arrest.

"Nagulat rin po siya nu'ng sinilbihan natin siya ng warrant of arrest. Nagko-conduct po siya ng ribbon-cutting sa area. Inaresto po natin siya nu'ng bago palang po magkaroon ng ribbon cutting," Llapitan said.

Ricardo reiterated that he's just a model for the company and has no connections in the company that sells energy-serving gadgets.

"I am not connected at all sa company. Even sa business registration, my name is not there," he said.

"Wala ako sa running business, anything of the company. Ano, model lang ako about the products," he added.

The actor is facing 23 counts of Syndicated Estafa and has another warrant of arrest due to a bouncing check and another three counts of violation of RA No. 8799, or Securities Regulation Code.

He believed that he will be acquitted from all charges filed against him.

"'Yung ano ko lang is the time. The wasted time that I can't do anything. I cannot work because I'm here trying to prove my innocence," he said.

