Singlife launches 100-in-1 medical plan, starting at P100 a month

Financial support in case of cancer, stroke, heart attack and many more critical conditions

MANILA, Philippines — Regular exercise, healthy eating and sufficient sleep are key to keeping our bodies well. But in life, there are no guarantees. Sadly, it’s common to hear about a family member, neighbor or old friend, who lived a healthy life, but was diagnosed with a critical condition.

Because critical illnesses and accidents can happen to anyone, it is important to be prepared to ensure that if it happens to you or your family, you’re financially ready to get the medical support needed.

This is why Singlife developed the 100-in-1 Medical Plan—an affordable insurance product for individuals and families.

This medical plan protects you against the financial burden from more than 100 critical conditions, caused by illnesses or accidents. It provides coverage of up to P500,000 per person and is paid on top of what is covered by Philhealth or your HMO.

"Accidents and critical illnesses most often lead to high financial costs for a family. In many cases this leads to depleting all savings and even taking up loans just to be able to pay for the medical procedures needed. In 42% of the cases, this has been the root cause behind financial problems for middle-income families in the Philippines," Rien Hermans, CEO of Singlife Philippines, says.

Protection made simple and accessible

A simple Health Card or HMO plan would cost around P25,000 per family member, exceeding the budget of many middle-income families.

Although the coverage is comprehensive, the limits are low (mostly around P100,000 per year). The Singlife 100-in-1 Medical Plan is designed to protect you when money is really needed—in case of critical conditions, like cancer, stroke, heart attack, and many more.

Why this plan is a must have:

You’re in control: You can buy the product, manage your plan, and file claims all through your mobile phone via GInsure on Gcash. And in case you need to, you can call, or chat with one of Singlife’s customer service representatives.



Big coverage, budget-friendly premiums: The product provides coverage for major and minor critical conditions up to P500,000 per insured person. This is paid on top of your existing PhilHealth or HMO cover. Best of all, monthly premiums start at just P100 a month per person—a price everyone can afford!



The product provides coverage for major and minor critical conditions up to P500,000 per insured person. This is paid on top of your existing PhilHealth or HMO cover. Best of all, monthly premiums start at just P100 a month per person—a price everyone can afford! Protect your family too: You can extend the same meaningful coverage to your immediate family members.



You can extend the same meaningful coverage to your immediate family members. Special offer: Singlife Philippines has partnered with the country’s leading medical app, KonsultaMD to give customers easy access to medical services. All customers that purchase the 100-in-1 Medical Plan will receive a FREE 3-month access to the KonsultaMD app*. The app provides customers 24/7 medical services, including online doctor consultations, medicine delivery, diagnostics, and home care services.

“We are very happy to partner with KonsultaMD, a company that shares our mission of improving the lives for the middle-income class by providing customers better access to products and services that support them to live healthier and wealthier,” Hermans says.

“Many critical illnesses can be prevented when addressed in their early stages. KonsultaMD was created to offer 24/7 quality medical services, addressing the healthcare access gap in the Philippines. We are very pleased to partner with Singlife Philippines in this endeavor," Cholo Tagaysay, CEO of KonsultaMD, says.

Here’s how you can get the 100-in-1 Medical Plan

Open the GCash app.

Navigate to "GInsure."

Select the "Health" category.

Click on the product card for the 100-in-1 Medical Plan.

Follow the simple purchase journey and input the necessary details.

Protecting your health, your finances, your future

With the 100-in-1 Medical Plan, you can secure peace of mind without compromising your budget.*