Kristine Hermosa marks 40th birthday; says Oyo Boy Sotto is 'best husband, friend'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 11, 2023 | 12:27pm
Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Boy Sotto with their kids
Kristine Hermosa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kristine Hermosa celebrated her 40th birthday with her husband Oyo Boy Sotto and their kids. 

In her Instagram account, Kristine posted photos of the celebration. 

“All that I am and all that I have are entirely gifted by my heavenly Father…  I am certain now that the wisest decision I made in my life was to completely obey Him. I thank the Lord for constantly sustaining me by giving me such incredible human beings to be with, they kept me fueled every single time,” she wrote. 

“Yes, I’m officially 40! (so blessed to have made it in this ever changing world. Now, I shall take my time, bask on every God given moment and continue to be like Jesus,” she added. 

Kristine then said how lucky she is being the wife of Oyo and as mother of their kids. 

“Oyo, you are the best husband and friend I could ever ask for. I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART,” she said. 

“To my beautiful children, you are incomparable! I LOVE ALL OF YOU ENORMOUSLY & EQUALLY. To my family and friends, words are not enough. I LOVE YOU ALL. I AM AND WILL FOREVER BE GRATEFUL. Thank you, Father God for saving me and my family,” she added. 

Celebrities such as Anne Curtis, Neri Miranda, Ara Mina, Lara Quigaman and Sheena Halili, to name a few, commented their greetings to Kristine's post. 

RELATED: How to nurture kids' EQ: Kristine Hermosa-Sotto shares tips

