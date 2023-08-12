Bianca Gonzalez, Bo Sanchez, others set to empower women at international conference

The Jewels Conference is an annual event that seeks to empower women in their personal journey of balancing their roles, careers, relationships, and dreams.

“The world doesn’t need what women have, it needs what women are.” So go the words of one famous Catholic saint, Saint Teresa Benedicta of the Cross (or Edith Stein).

Indeed, these words ring truer now than ever before. Women really do play a significant role in society today. This is what hundreds of women will rediscover in the upcoming Jewels Conference 2023: “Beyond,” an international event organized by the Feast community.

The conference is set to take place on Aug. 19, 2023, Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City. According to the organizers, it aims to “encourage women to keep on moving forward beyond the limits that the world puts upon them, because they know that God is in control.”

Each woman will be inspired to “love beyond, give beyond, serve beyond,” as Marowe Sanchez, one of the women behind the conference, wrote in an email message to participants.

Sanchez, the wife of well-known inspirational speaker and Catholic lay preacher Bo Sanchez, will be giving a special message at the conference along with “Brother Bo” himself, as he is fondly called by many.

Bianca Gonzalez Intal and Bo Sanchez are just two of the many inspiring speakers at the upcoming Jewels Conference.

With the goal of celebrating the power, resilience, and beauty of womanhood, the conference speakers’ lineup also includes:

Host, writer and advocate Bianca Gonzalez Intal

Author and Catholic influencer Rissa Singson Kawpeng

“Umagang Kay Gogna” co-host and Feast servant leader Lallaine Gogna

Registered psychologist and author Dr. Michele Alignay

Podcaster and influencer DJ Nicole Hyala

Mompreneur and content creator Dette Zulueta

Former Ambassador to the Holy See Grace Princesa,

and many more!

Through the inspiring talks, each woman will truly be renewed and refilled. There will also be “Girl Talk” sessions, where the participants can connect with one another through meaningful group discussions.

Personally, I am excited to join the conference because I need some spiritual recharging right now as I care for our new baby who has some health concerns. Although I wish I could attend the conference in person, I’m very grateful that online conference access is available!

One of the unique aspects of attending the Jewels Conference face-to-face: the Girl Talk sessions. Sadly, this is what I will miss as an online participant! So if you can attend in person, I encourage you to be at SMX Manila on August 19.

Beyond being blessed personally though, all of us conference participants will also be blessing other women as proceeds of the Jewels Conference will go to the women foundations of the Feast Mercy Ministries, namely Grace to be Born, a halfway house for pregnant women in crisis and an orphanage for the babies whose mothers may not be able to care for them, and Jeremiah Foundation, a shelter for sexually-abused teenage girls.

So if you’re a woman looking for some encouragement and inspiration, the Jewels Conference is definitely for you. If you need more details, please visit www.jewelsconference.com or feel free to contact me on Instagram @tinasrodriguez or e-mail me at [email protected].