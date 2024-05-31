Mother-and-daughter duo Angel Aquino, Iana Bernardez get candid on Mother's Day, bonding moments

Actresses Angel Aquino and Iana Bernardez does an exclusive sustainable fashion photo shoot with Philstar.com shot on location in Novotel Suites Manila in Mandaluyong City.

MANILA, Philippines — Angel Aquino and Iana Bernardez are among showbiz's beautiful mother-and-daughter duos.

This Mother’s Month and National Heritage Month, Philstar.com is doing a series of mini-stories featuring the talented mother-daughter thespians Angel Aquino and Iana Bernardez.

They sat down for an interview before they were photographed for a fashion editorial featuring sustainable clothing and accessories.

Angel and Iana got candid about their bonding moments and how they usually celebrate special occasions, including Mother's Day.

1. What did Iana get Mom Angel for Mother's Day?

“Next question! We didn't get anything. We're not gift-giving,” Iana admitted.

2. What are your bonding moments?

“We don't, you know, we don't like special occasions, right? We don't like birthdays. We get pressured when it's a birthday. Like, 'Oh my God, what are we gonna do on Iana's birthday?' So, for me, the everyday is what matters,” Angel said.

3. Do you live together?

“Yeah. I live rent-free,” Iana beamed.

“So yeah, it's the everyday that matters. As long as I see how that they still, that they respect me and that they love me and that they try to give me some time, even though they have their own lives already, that’s OK with me. I don't care about Mother's Day. I don't care that I don't get a gift on my birthday or Christmas,” Angel revealed.

Iana shared: “She's so difficult to give gifts to kasi.

“Bigyan mo lang ako ng panty, happy na ako,” Angel interjected.

“Yeah, like that. Ha? Panty lang ibibigay ko? Wala siyang gusto. Hindi mo alam gusto niya. Gusto lang niya sa bahay, time with the dogs, time [to watch] a movie, ganyan. Hindi mo alam ano kunin, ang hirap gift-an ni Mommy… We have to think na not too expensive, pero not too cheapipay also.”

