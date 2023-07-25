Always busy? Here are 7 quick, healthy cooking hacks you should try now

MANILA, Philippines — In recent years, Filipinos have rediscovered the life-saving hack of using an air fryer, which is basically a convection oven. This humble kitchen appliance have also helped thaw meat and leftover food easier, fry without unhealthy oils, cook without the dreaded post-scrubbing of grease off the pan, and more.

This Nutrition Month, we share more healthy hacks to make meal preparation more efficient and nutritious.

Whether for an on-the-go individual avoiding junk food and choosing fit over fat, or for parents needing more time to prepare their fruit and vegetable costume for their children’s Nutrition Month parade, we’ve got something to help you buy more time in the kitchen.

1. Batch cooking

Images by Freepik

Are you struggling to find time to cook every day? Why not spend a few hours on the weekend to prepare larger quantities of meals—and save on LPG or electricity, too. Divide the dish into individual portions and store in the freezer. Throughout the week, simply defrost and reheat for quick and healthy meals.

2. Meal planning

Even project management apps even have templates for meal planning and grocery shopping, so you can stick with buying only what’s on your list (and budget) and make sure the kids don’t get bored on the same ulam.

Create a weekly meal plan that includes all the meals and snacks. It can help you stay organized, save time and money, and avoid making unhealthy food choices. Know exactly what to prepare with all the ingredients ready in your pantry.

3. Cook once, eat twice

When preparing a meal, consider making extra portions that can be transformed into a different dish later in the week. For example, roast a whole chicken and use the leftovers to make sandwiches, salads or stir-fries.

4. Portion control

Wonder why some people only have small plates and bowls in their cupboards? It’s for practicing portion control. Invest in portion control containers to help yourself maintain a balanced diet and prevent overeating. You can even use a food scale to measure appropriate serving sizes, perhaps like the cup used to scoop rice in your favorite canteen.

5. Pre-cut and pre-wash veggies

It’s trickier for those who love kangkong, malunggay and other leafy veggies, but for others like carrots and beans, a fantastic trick is to pre-cut, pre-wash and store them in airtight containers in the fridge. Whenever you need them for a recipe or salad, they’re already prepared and waiting for you. It takes away the hassle and laziness to choose the healthy option.

6. Homemade salad dressings

Speaking of salads, enjoy making your own salad dressings. It is simple and allows you to control the ingredients, avoiding added sugars and unhealthy fats. Keep a few basic dressings ready in the fridge, such as vinaigrettes or creamy dressings, for quick salads.

Similarly, experiment with herbs and spices to add flavor to your dishes without relying on excessive salt and unhealthy condiments.

7. Healthy substitutions

Look for opportunities to make healthier ingredient substitutions. For instance, swap refined grains with whole grains, use Greek yogurt instead of sour cream, or replace your palm or canola oil with coconut oil.

Healthy cooking is not just about swapping ingredients, but also the cooking methods. Instead of deep-frying, try baking, steaming, grilling or sautéing.

Happy Nutrition Month!