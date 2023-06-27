The vets are in

I have always envisioned a place where pets can get the best care and attention,” said Dr. Mace Licuanan, vet to Boris, Vodka, Gorby, Mr. Gizmo and Miss Kitty, my fur babies. “The Mandaluyong Animal Clinic along Boni Ave had gotten too small to handle all the cases that were coming in.”

I have known Doc Mace for over 10 years and have reached out to her anytime there is a serious illness among them. So I felt much joy and gratitude when she got in touch with me recently to visit the Philippine Pet Birth Control Center (PPBCC) Veterinary Hospital in Mandaluyong.

Dr. Mace has been with the PPBCC as head director since 2014. Pet birth control (more so among stray cats and dogs) has been an issue in the Philippines, and one of the main objectives of PPBCC is to help in addressing the issue.

“It used to be known as Mandaluyong Animal Care. We changed the name and the foundation was registered in 2017,” Doc Mace explained. “PPBCC Veterinary Hospital was created to empower the Philippine Pet Birth Control Center Foundation.”

Dr. Mace told me that they had been renting the property where PPBCC Veterinary Hospital stands for some time. It was in 2018 that Doc Mace came up with the idea of a hospital. She shared that it was because there was a growth in pet ownership during the pandemic years and she felt the need for a hospital was justified.

The hospital recently opened its doors to its new home at 102 P. Cruz St., San Jose, Mandaluyong, on June 14. Although the hospital is still very much in its construction phase, there are sections that are fully functional. When I visited on Sunday last week, there was a line of pets and their humans as early as 8 a.m.

PPBCC Veterinary Hospital is a full-service veterinary hospital providing quality and compassionate healthcare for cats, dogs, and small animals. Their team is made up of expert veterinarians and knowledgeable staff who provide exceptional support for animal companions throughout their life stages. As fur parents and animal advocates themselves, they understand how important it is to treat animal companions with love and care — they treat their customers’ fur babies as they would treat their own.

As we toured PBBCC hospital I was impressed with the advanced medical technology, which the vets use in combination with scientifically proven traditional approaches for preventive care and treatment.

“We believe that compassion and empathy are vital in treating our patients,” said Doc Mace. “We strive to create a warm environment, listen to your stories, and give you and your animal companion our undivided attention, whether they are about to undergo a major surgery or simply coming in for a checkup.”

Doctors to the pets: Ma. Isabelle Gawan, Francis John Paragas, Jezer Victor More, Mace Licuanan, Averielle Giorgian Francisco, Alyssa Mari Cruz and Carissa Grace Olarte

Hospital in progress

Doc Mace said that the hospital continues to seek ways to provide high quality, compassionate healthcare to uplift the welfare of animal companions. She added that she hopes that one day they will become a leader in transforming and advancing veterinary practice in the Philippines.

Completion of the hospital is a few months away, but the people lining up for treatments — amid ongoing construction — must be a sign that the vets in the hospital are caring for their fur babies well.

As I walked through the operating rooms and “sick” rooms, I thought about how important it is for pet parents like myself to know that we leave our sick fur babies in the hands of vets that understand us and how we feel.

It is no wonder that when I find a good vet, one who understands that animals have unique needs, I stick to them like glue. I know that they will provide the best advice and personalized care for my fur baby and I at every stage of my pet’s life.

I also appreciate that much is put into making sure that PPBCC Veterinary Hospital has state-of-the-art veterinary technology and equipment for easier diagnosis and treatment of patients. This way I am sure that the vets utilize the latest veterinary technology and are trained to incorporate it with other techniques for a holistic approach to patient care. Modern veterinary technology and equipment provide for faster treatments and are more cost-effective in the long run for both clients and veterinarians.

Clean and safe: The confinement room

Hospital with a heart

“We strongly believe that compassion and empathy are vital in treating our patients,” Doc Mace reiterated, as we continued the hospital visit.

That was enough to put me at ease. Sometimes as a pet parent we feel no one understands us and the anxiety and worry we feel when our fur baby is ill. That’s why we search for vets and hospitals that treat our fur babies as their own. And so it has been with Doc Mace and her vets at the Mandaluyong Animal Center and, from the looks and feel of it, this will continue to be the case at PPBCC Hospital.