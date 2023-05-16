How to lose weight â€” and keep it off

How to lose weight — and keep it off

So, you’ve tried every diet in the book and so far, the only thing you’ve lost is your self-determination. But is there really a diet that can help you lose weight — and keep it off, perhaps forever?

That was the heavy question weighing on the guests’ minds at the launch of Amway’s BodyKey by Nutrilite, the world’s leading vitamin and dietary supplement brand.

“During the pandemic, people started putting on weight from snacking and not exercising as they hunkered down at home,” says Leni Olmedo, Amway Philippines country manager. “Weight is a visible indicator of health, as obesity can lead to chronic diseases.”

Now comes BodyKey, which resonates most with consumers who have gained weight as a result of a sedentary lifestyle and want to shed off the excess weight — and keep it off effectively — in a healthy, safe, convenient, and sustainable way.

Less cravings, more energy

The improved, plant-based BodyKey (now with more protein from soy and chia seeds) is scientifically formulated to provide the essential nutrients (17g protein, 5g fiber, 22 vitamins and minerals) of a complete, balanced meal to help satisfy hunger and reduce cravings, plus 200 calories to help maintain energy levels.

Yes, there is just a good amount of sugar so the product tastes good and serves our dietary needs for the day.

“We’re proud to showcase BodyKey by Nutrilite, an all-natural line of meal-replacement shakes designed to meet all of one’s nutritional needs for a well-balanced diet that addresses the demands of modern life and supports your health goals,” Olmedo stresses.

“It’s about sustainable, long-term solutions,” elaborates Dr. Gigi Kwok-Hinsley, Amway global senior research scientist and research and clinical investigator, who flew in especially for the BodyKey launch. “What we all want to think about weight management is understanding how we can all achieve weight loss forever and not just today. We’re not about quick fixes. Healthy weight loss is slow, steady, and sustainable.”

Unlocking the key

Dr. Kwok-Hinsley, who may well be the poster girl for a healthy lifestyle, unlocks the key to a successful weight loss: “It’s not just meal replacement that helps you lose weight. It’s the practice of the product. We formulated according to science. So, one to two servings a day, plus your social support system, the behavioral change, and a balanced meal at the end of the day, will help you get to where you need to be.”

Addressing some health concerns, Dr. Kwok-Hinsley points out, “Supplements and food help you support a healthy lifestyle. When we formulate, we’re instructed to formulate based on healthy individuals. So, when you have a condition you want to manage, like diabetes, we always recommend you talk to your doctor first.”

You can choose from BodyKey’s three yummy flavors: cafe latte, berry, and chocolate. It’s so easy to prepare, you don’t have to combine it with milk, just add water. You can bring it to work or anywhere you go.

“Most people would have a meal replacement for breakfast, just add a piece of fruit for more fiber,” Dr. Kwok-Hinsley describes. “Some people have a busy job so they have their second meal replacement for lunch. But if they have a very social setting for lunch, where they eat with their co-workers, they could have their meal replacement at dinnertime. The flexibility is up to you. Alternatively, if you want to have it as a snack, you can have breakfast, lunch, and dinner as meals and if you work out after work, you can have it before or after your workout.”

According to Dr. Kwok-Hinsley, once you’ve achieved your weight goal, lost the weight (most likely after about three months, if not more) and maintained it, chances are you’ve probably adopted really healthy behaviors and lifestyle already that you’d be able to continue for life.

Shape your future

Showing off their newfound healthy bodies and how BodyKey has helped shape their healthy lifestyles are BodyKey ambassadors Carmela Buenviaje, 31, an international flight attendant and analyst, and Michael Audrey Valenton, 42, an entrepreneur.

“During the pandemic, I got so fat I couldn’t fit into my flight attendant uniform anymore,” confesses Carmela. “I experienced a roller-coaster of emotions. Food became my stress reliever, especially when I started my pastry business. I didn’t realize my mental health was taking a toll on me. I lost confidence in myself, stopped dressing up, going out, and socializing.”

Soon, with BodyKey, Carmela discovered that being fit and healthy was the best fashion statement.

It was Michael Audrey’s sister who encouraged him to join the BodyKey program after he sustained a serious knee injury from playing basketball and ballooned to a whopping 200-pounder because of an unhealthy lifestyle.

“I wanted to bring back my old self and reset my body clock because my family needed me,” discloses Michael Audrey. “My long-term goal was to lose weight so I could have more energy and be able to walk without a cane when I’m older.”

Dr. Kwok-Hinsley shares her own personal journey: “I practice what I preach. I track my sleep to make sure I’m getting quality, deep, REM sleep. I exercise five to six times a week with some cardio and weightlifting. I eat a balanced diet and use supplements to fill in the gaps. I feel so excited to share this because I personally feel really good, I’m turning 40 this year and I don’t feel my age.”

Surely, with the right weight management, you have nothing to lose but your unwanted pounds.

