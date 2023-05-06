^

Health And Family

Xyriel Manabat says no to chest piercings after infection, keloid scars

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 6, 2023 | 4:40pm
Xyriel Manabat says no to chest piercings after infection, keloid scars
Xyriel Manabat
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Teenage actress Xyriel Manabat has no plans of adorning her chest again with piercings after previous attempts led to infection and keloid scars.

Xyriel was a guest on the May 3 episode of the morning show "Magandang Buhay," hosted by Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Jolina Magdangal-Escueta and Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, where she showed off her current piercings.

After explaining her singular tattoo — a minimalist front-view drawing of a bicycle — which she had gotten at a low point in her life, Xyriel pointed out her piercings across her body.

She has three piercings on her left ear and two on her right ear. The two holes on her left ear had quickly closed after three days when Xyriel took out the piercings to clean them.

Xyriel then pointed to a dermal piercing just below her neck, which turned into a keloid scar because of an infection.

WATCH: Xyriel Manabat shows off her piercings 

Jolina and Regine recalled the last time Xyriel appeared on their show. The "Dirty Linen" star had more dermal piercings further down her chest.

The young actress pointed to where the three dermal piercings used to be, explaining they got infected at different times.

Melai asked Xyriel if she planned to pierce them again. "Wala na akong balak, mahirap kapag matulog," the teenager replied.

The host nodded in agreement, noting another infection might occur, and Regine chipped in that it could lead to more health risks. 

Xyriel currently plays Tonet on "Dirty Linen," a nightly show that stars Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin. Its second season premiered this May.  — Video from the YouTube channel of "Magandang Buhay"

RELATED: 'Stop normalizing dirty mindset': Xyriel Manabat grows up from child star to anti-victim-shaming advocate

KELOID

KELOID SCARS

KELOIDS

PIERCING

XYRIEL MANABAT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Xyriel Manabat says no to chest piercings after infection, keloid scars
1 hour ago

Xyriel Manabat says no to chest piercings after infection, keloid scars

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Teenage actress Xyriel Manabat has no plans of adorning her chest again with piercings after previous attempts led to infection...
Health And Family
fbtw
Mother's Day: Rica Peralejo dishes out what mothers want
2 hours ago

Mother's Day: Rica Peralejo dishes out what mothers want

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Actress-turned-content creator Rica Peralejo had a modest piece of advice for husbands and children on what to get moms as...
Health And Family
fbtw
Covid vaccines do not cause major menstrual issues: study
7 hours ago

Covid vaccines do not cause major menstrual issues: study

By Agence France-Presse | 7 hours ago
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 does not make women more likely to seek medical attention for menstrual problems, the...
Health And Family
fbtw
Mother's Day 2023: Dimples Romana shares parenting style: 'I don't allow jealousy nor envy'
2 days ago

Mother's Day 2023: Dimples Romana shares parenting style: 'I don't allow jealousy nor envy'

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark, Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Dimples Romana continues to show who is the girl boss in the nightly action-packed show "The Iron Heart."
Health And Family
fbtw
Raffa Castro prefers not to reveal face of baby with Joaquin Domagoso even if many people have shown it
2 days ago

Raffa Castro prefers not to reveal face of baby with Joaquin Domagoso even if many people have shown it

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Raffa Castro, for one, has chosen not to reveal the face of her one-year-old son, Scott, with actor Joaquin Domagoso.
Health And Family
fbtw
More women die of NCDs than men, how to win over disease according to experts
2 days ago

More women die of NCDs than men, how to win over disease according to experts

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
The numbers are glaring!
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with