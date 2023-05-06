Xyriel Manabat says no to chest piercings after infection, keloid scars

MANILA, Philippines — Teenage actress Xyriel Manabat has no plans of adorning her chest again with piercings after previous attempts led to infection and keloid scars.

Xyriel was a guest on the May 3 episode of the morning show "Magandang Buhay," hosted by Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Jolina Magdangal-Escueta and Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, where she showed off her current piercings.

After explaining her singular tattoo — a minimalist front-view drawing of a bicycle — which she had gotten at a low point in her life, Xyriel pointed out her piercings across her body.

She has three piercings on her left ear and two on her right ear. The two holes on her left ear had quickly closed after three days when Xyriel took out the piercings to clean them.

Xyriel then pointed to a dermal piercing just below her neck, which turned into a keloid scar because of an infection.

WATCH: Xyriel Manabat shows off her piercings

Jolina and Regine recalled the last time Xyriel appeared on their show. The "Dirty Linen" star had more dermal piercings further down her chest.

The young actress pointed to where the three dermal piercings used to be, explaining they got infected at different times.

Melai asked Xyriel if she planned to pierce them again. "Wala na akong balak, mahirap kapag matulog," the teenager replied.

The host nodded in agreement, noting another infection might occur, and Regine chipped in that it could lead to more health risks.

Xyriel currently plays Tonet on "Dirty Linen," a nightly show that stars Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin. Its second season premiered this May. — Video from the YouTube channel of "Magandang Buhay"

RELATED: 'Stop normalizing dirty mindset': Xyriel Manabat grows up from child star to anti-victim-shaming advocate