'Stop normalizing dirty mindset': Xyriel Manabat grows up from child star to anti-victim-shaming advocate

MANILA, Philippines — Former child star Xyriel Manabat admitted that she felt harassed by rude comments on social media regarding her recent pictures showing her wearing daring clothes.

Xyriel went viral upon posting an OoTD (outfit of the day) she posted on her Instagram account. Social media users were amazed upon seeing the now 16-year-old Xyriel has grown up after her last teleserye “Wildflower” in 2017.

Some social media users, however, objectified the young star, posting lewd comments such as "ang laki na nyan ate ah" and "Sana all malaki dede."

In an interview with comedian-TV host Darla Sauler, Xyriel said she was not flattered by some comments by social media users.

"Hindi po ako napa-flatter sa ibang comments, kasi 'yung iba po below the belt. Sana po alam nila at aware po ang tao na sexual harassment is never, never okay. Hindi po siya fine," Xyriel said.

Xyriel asked for respect especially now that mental health problems arise due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Sa mga nakaka-experience po lalo na po kapag minor, siyempre hindi naman po sila sanay sa ganoon. Minor man, girls, boys, anumang age, anumang gender or anuman ang suot, sana po walang ganoon. Never po siyang nakakatulong. Lalo na po sa ganitong may pandemic na marami pong pinagdadaanan na mental health na problems. Huwag na pong sumabay. Respect na lang po."

In her Instagram story, Xyriel also questioned Instagram why rude comments are allowed but her OoTD post is not.

“How come filthy uneducated comments and sexualizing others is not against their community guidelines while there is NOTHING, not a single thing, wrong with my post," the star said.

In an Instagram post yesterday, she posted pictures of her wearing different clothes, from pajamas to T-shirts and jeans, together with the caption "CLOTHING IS NEVER AN EXCUSE...

STOP NORMALIZING FILTHY N DIRTY MINDSET PO."

"Bastat wala po kong tinatapakang kapwa/karapatang pantao malaya po ko magpost ng makakaaware at makakainspire sa iba," she said.

Twitter users also defended the former child star from being objectified on social media.

“Mostly comments here are below the belt. Sana gamitin niyo naman utak niyo. Ang tatanda niyo na ambabastos niyo pa rin. Well, what do we expect???” a Twitter user wrote.

"PROTECT!!! XYRIEL!!! AT!!! ALL!!! COST!!! MAAWA!!! KAYO!!! SA!!! BATA!!! MGA!!! WALANG!!! UTAK!!!" another commented.

Xyriel rose to fame starring in values-oriented shows and TV series such as "Nathaniel," "Hawak-Kamay," "Wansapanataym," "100 Days To Heaven" and "May Bukas Pa."

