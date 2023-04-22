Tim Yap, Sam Verzosa join 2023 London Marathon for children with cleft palates

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple eventologist Tim Yap and events director Javi Martinez, together with businessman and partylist representative Sam Verzosa are in London to race for the benefit of children with cleft palates.

Yap, Martinez and Verzosa are experienced racers who will take on the challenge of the 26.2-mile course for a good cause at the annual fund-raising event, the TCS London Marathon, which takes place on April 23, 2023. They join some 50,000 other runners from different parts of the world.

The trio is part of Smile Train Team Empower, which is made up of more than 20 runners from different countries. Yap, Martinez and Verzosa represent the Philippines this year.

“The genuine compassion and sustained service of our Smile Train ambassadors have been an essential part of our success today. Their collective efforts have helped give patients access to the care that they deserve and have extended the organization’s reach in providing safe and quality cleft treatment. We are grateful to Tim, Javi and Sam for furthering their advocacy and pledging their commitment to this cause,” said Southeast Asia Vice President of Smile Train Philippines, Kimmy Coseteng-Flaviano.

Javi Martinez during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon.

Since 1981, the London Marathon has raised over £1 billion in donations, maximizing revenues for charities worldwide. Boosting participants’ fund-raising abilities, the marathon’s inspiring activities have been able to support causes from breast cancer awareness to brain research initiatives to children’s charities.

Smile Train, one of the charities, empowers local medical professionals with training, funding and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. It strengthens its commitment to volunteerism and ensures that every child has the opportunity to lead a full and productive life.

Congressman Sam Verzosa during the 2023 Watsons Race for Wellness.

“For years now, I have been committed to supporting Smile Train’s cause and helping improve the lives of children with cleft. This cause is very personal to me and what drives me the most is my realized purpose and goals of helping the organization reach more patients in need of treatment. I want to finish strong and with my partner Javi by my side as well as my dear friend Sam, my confidence has greatly multiplied,” Yap said.

“All this support is what makes Smile Train’s programs grow stronger throughout the years. Apart from comprehensive patient treatment, Smile Train also empowers medical professionals and local hospitals with all-around high-quality cleft care. Combined efforts have allowed the organization to go beyond surgery and allow children with cleft to not just live normally, but to thrive,” said Flaviano.

