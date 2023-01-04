Did Maggie Wilson throw shade at Victor Consunji, partner's alleged pregnancy?

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen and model Maggie Wilson appeared to have spilled some tea about the alleged pregnancy of ex-husband Victor Consunji's partner.

Though Maggie didn't mention any name on Instagram, social media users were quick to point at Victor's partner, Rachel Carrasco.

“Her testing positive, (not for covid) is the summary of my 2022,” Maggie wrote.

“And it’s not me. I’m on trial for alleged adultery. Lol,” she added.

Last year, Victor filed an adultery case against Maggie with Thai-British businessman Tim Connor as the third party.

The Taguig Regional Trial Court, in July 2022, issued a court order granting Maggie a 72-hour temporary restraining order against Victor.

According to a document obtained by Philstar.com, the court granted Maggie's request after Victor's representatives tried to padlock the rented property of Maggie and her son Connor.

"The attempt of defendants in padlocking the property was unsuccessful after petitioner Margaret N. Wilson reminded them about the existing lease contract over the property,” the court said.

RELATED: Maggie Wilson gets TRO vs ex Victor Consunji, but ordered P500k bond

In August 2022, Maggie accused Victor of cheating with another woman who was identified to be Rachel while they were still in a relationship.

At present, Victor and Rachel appeared to be open about their relationship as the latter shared photos of them together online.