Celebrity instructor to break own Guinness record for biggest Zumba class

Tagged as the country’s Zumba King, Ron mounted the Guinness World Record in Pili, Camarines Sur on 2018 as 14,000 participants attended the class.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity Zumba instructor Ron Antonio will try to break his own Guinness World Record of the biggest Zumba class on April 23 at the Quezon Memorial Circle.

Tagged as the country’s Zumba King, Ron mounted the Guinness World Record in Pili, Camarines Sur in 2018 as 14,000 participants attended the class.

This year, Ron makes a big comeback with Zayaw Saya 2023 as main man and producer. The fitness event aims to promote healthy lifestyle through a fun Zumba experience with games, dance showcase, concert and Zayaw party.

Over the years, Antonio has collected a number of awards under his belt. To name a few, Antonio was a multi-gold medalist at the 2019 World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in the United States, and his dance albums have been awarded Best Dance Albums in 2016 for Zayaw Pilipinas and in 2019 for Pinas Zayaw by Star Awards for Music. Deserving of more bragging rights, Antonio is the first Filipino to release an OPM Zumba music album.

“It’s good to be back this year. I want to encourage everyone from all ages to take care of their health. I’ve been doing Zumba for so long and I’ve been enjoying the benefits. It sets my mood, my energy, and keeps my body active. My Zumba event is always filled with fun, dance and party elements,” he said.

“During my Zumba events, I also sing some of my released original songs. Sabi nila, kakaiba raw kasi sarili kong kanta ‘yung ginagamit sa Zumba. It’s really very personal!” he added.

As Zumba King, Ron was tapped to co-host “Eat Bulaga’s” Zumbarangay in 2018. He is the only celebrity Zumba instructor who has been able to tour nationwide since 2015. He is the face of Costa Cruises (biggest European cruise line) and TravelPeople Inc. since 2019. He headlined for five cruise sailings with Asia Pacific and Europe.

“I’m very grateful for everyone’s trust—especially our kababayans who follow our Zumba events—from the young ones to the senior citizens. That’s what we need—a country who’s physically active. We have to move! My platform is to really encourage everyone to lead a healthy lifestyle. I dream of reaching more people. Hindi ka lang basta nag-Zumba, nag-enjoy ka pa sa music, dance and games,” he said.

Zayaw Saya 2023 is presented by Dayzinc, Easylife, Dermatonics, Nutri10Plus, and made possible by Silka, Jeunesse Anion, So Sure, Bioderm, Omega, C-Lium Fibre, Fishermall, Happy Zleep and Bluumz.

The celebrity Zumba instructor will kick off his international tour this coming June and will bring the fun and excitement of Zayaw Pilipinas to Canada. Ron is slated to do performances in Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, and other cities. He is also set to head to Europe, Middle East, and Asia this year for a series of special Zumba performances on board Costa Cruises.

RELATED: What is heat stroke? Prevention, treatment