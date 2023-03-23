Women's Month: Anne Curtis raises over P1M, matches amount to donate to UNICEF

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Anne Curtis has managed to raise over P2 million for proceeds that will assist Filipino children who are victims of abuse, violence, and exploitation.

Anne shared to her Instagram followers, accompanied by a Reel of her finishing the 2023 Tokyo Marathon earlier this month, that she closed her funding page with donations reaching P1,089,264.67 — an amount she considered higher than the set goal.

These donations would go to UNICEF Philippines', of which Anne is an ambassador, TeleCPUs which are "one-stop centers where abused children and women can safely and privately access medical, legal, and psychological services for free."

As promised, Anne said she would match the amount, meaning the total donations equal to P2.17 million, and she thanked all those who donated.

"Whether it was P1 or P50,000, it was of great value. No donation was small, because behind each donation was a big heart that wanted to help Filipino children who are victims of abuse get the help they need to heal and recover," Anne said.

The messages sent by like-minded supporters also inspired Anne to finish the Tokyo Marathon, which she recounted had only eight weeks to prepare for.

It was the third race in the six-city World Marathon Majors that Anne finished after New York in 2016 and London two years later.

Anne also thanked her "cheerleaders" husband Erwan Heussaff and their daughter Dahlia, the latter seen in reel placing the finisher's medal around Anne's neck.

