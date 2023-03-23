^

Health And Family

Women's Month: Anne Curtis raises over P1M, matches amount to donate to UNICEF

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 23, 2023 | 8:39am
Women's Month: Anne Curtis raises over P1M, matches amount to donate to UNICEF
Actress and TV host Anne Curtis
Anne Curtis via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Anne Curtis has managed to raise over P2 million for proceeds that will assist Filipino children who are victims of abuse, violence, and exploitation.

Anne shared to her Instagram followers, accompanied by a Reel of her finishing the 2023 Tokyo Marathon earlier this month, that she closed her funding page with donations reaching P1,089,264.67 — an amount she considered higher than the set goal.

These donations would go to UNICEF Philippines', of which Anne is an ambassador, TeleCPUs which are "one-stop centers where abused children and women can safely and privately access medical, legal, and psychological services for free."

As promised, Anne said she would match the amount, meaning the total donations equal to P2.17 million, and she thanked all those who donated.

"Whether it was P1 or P50,000, it was of great value. No donation was small, because behind each donation was a big heart that wanted to help Filipino children who are victims of abuse get the help they need to heal and recover," Anne said.

The messages sent by like-minded supporters also inspired Anne to finish the Tokyo Marathon, which she recounted had only eight weeks to prepare for.

It was the third race in the six-city World Marathon Majors that Anne finished after New York in 2016 and London two years later.

Anne also thanked her "cheerleaders" husband Erwan Heussaff and their daughter Dahlia, the latter seen in reel placing the finisher's medal around Anne's neck.

RELATED: WATCH: Anne Curtis calls maintaining skincare routine a 'commitment'

ANNE CURTIS

TOKYO MARATHON

UNICEF

UNICEF PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Women's Month: Anne Curtis raises over P1M, matches amount to donate to UNICEF
2 hours ago

Women's Month: Anne Curtis raises over P1M, matches amount to donate to UNICEF

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Host-actress Anne Curtis has managed to raise over P2 million for proceeds that will assist Filipino children who are...
Health And Family
fbtw
Colon cancer: Signs, LA Tenorio's diagnosis, disease also affected Chadwick Boseman, Cory Aquino
19 hours ago

Colon cancer: Signs, LA Tenorio's diagnosis, disease also affected Chadwick Boseman, Cory Aquino

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
With a growing attention toward the disease, here's a quick explainer about colon cancer and its symptoms, risks, and the...
Health And Family
fbtw
All hormonal contraceptives increase breast cancer risk &mdash; study
23 hours ago

All hormonal contraceptives increase breast cancer risk — study

23 hours ago
All hormonal contraceptives carry a slightly increased risk of breast cancer, including the increasingly popular progestogen-only...
Health And Family
fbtw
WHO sees COVID-19 posing similar threat to flu this year
5 days ago

WHO sees COVID-19 posing similar threat to flu this year

By Robin Millard | 5 days ago
The COVID-19 pandemic could settle down this year to a point where it poses a threat similar to flu, the World Health Organization...
Health And Family
fbtw
Plan B in action: Four ways life insurance can benefit your family
Sponsored
7 days ago

Plan B in action: Four ways life insurance can benefit your family

By Aliyya Sawadjaan | 7 days ago
More and more Filipinos are considering getting life insurance to serve as their back-up plan—or Plan B—that their...
Health And Family
fbtw
National Integrated Cancer Control Act: Providing care and cure for cancer (Part 1)
8 days ago

National Integrated Cancer Control Act: Providing care and cure for cancer (Part 1)

By Jing CastaÃ±eda | 8 days ago
Did you know that cancer is now the third leading cause of death in the Philippines, with lung cancer ranking number one in...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with