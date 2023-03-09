Live life on your own terms: Sun Life presents new health campaign

At the forefront of the campaign is a video called Wheel of Life, which depicts a game show where players get a preview of the financial impact caused by various illnesses, and how having health insurance can help mitigate this. The video stars Sun Life brand ambassador Piolo Pascual playing the role of a game show host.

MANILA, Philippines — Good health is key to living life according to your own terms, whether you’re pursuing your dreams, caring for your family or enjoying your wealth. This is the message that Sun Life Philippines wishes to send in its latest campaign, as it strives to inspire more Filipinos to pursue a healthy lifestyle while also availing of the benefits of a health insurance.

“Critical illness can deplete one’s hard-earned savings,” Sun Life Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer Carla Gonzalez-Chong said. “Through our new campaign, we wish to present Sun Life as a partner that can help Filipinos be well prepared against these uncertainties and live life on their own terms.”

Sun Life PH Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer Carla Gonzalez-Chong

Donny Pangilinan is new ambassador

To further raise awareness, especially among the younger generation, Sun Life has also introduced rising star Donny Pangilinan as its new Sun Life health ambassador.

Donny, who is an athlete on top of his showbiz pursuits, will be at the forefront of the campaign’s digital activities and promo on TikTok. Participants can get a chance to win exciting prizes. Details will be announced on Sun Life’s Facebook page.

“Young Filipinos needing a role model in pursuing their health goals will surely relate to Donny, who has always been active in sports and outspoken in this advocacy,” Gonzalez-Chong said. “We’re delighted to have him join the Sun Life family.”

Sun Cycle PH, Wheel of Life Pop-up Fair

Meanwhile, in a bid to provide Filipinos more opportunities to be active and prioritize their health, Sun Life is bringing back Sun Life Cycle PH and holding the Wheel of Life Pop-up Fair.

Sun Life Cycle PH is happening on April 23 at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite. The event is open for all ages, fitness and skill levels. To give younger participants the confidence to join, the Kids’ Bike Camp will also be held on April 16 at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila. Participants will learn bike safety, etiquette and skills, among others, from camp director Julian Valencia.

As for the Wheels of Life Pop-up Fair 2023, it will feature various health activities including free consultations, health risk assessments, nutrition counseling and mental health check-in courtesy of the Philippine Mental Health Association, as well as diabetes testing courtesy of Sun Life’s healthcare partners Dr. Anywhere and Institute for Studies on Diabetes Foundation Inc.

There will also be game booths, free massages, a wellness corner and other fun activities onsite. The fair will make stops in various locations on these dates: March 18 at Eton Centris, Quezon City; April 1 at Greenfield District, Mandaluyong; April 15 at Festival Mall, Alabang; April 16 at Quirino Grandstand, Manila; April 23 at Vermosa Sports Hub, Cavite; and April 29 at D'Mall, Boracay.

Making waves in Boracay

Sun Life also has a treat for those who will be at the island paradise of Boracay on April 9 and 29, as it will offer free massage and henna tattoo, a Partner for Life photo session and an afternoon tea break.

For an even more memorable summer, one may also participate in activities promoting the protection of the environment, including underwater and coastal clean-ups and, from April 27 to May 2, the Re-Imagine Exhibit and Repurposed Artworks Sale.

In all these events, the Sun Life ReCycle PH Machine will also be on hand so attendees may exchange their plastic trash for a prize.

“The pursuit of our health and wellness goals can be a fun and purposeful one, especially if we have the right partner, and this is what Sun Life aims to be,” Gonzalez-Chong said. “We are ready to help Filipinos protect their health, in spite of the surprises the wheel of life may have for them.”

Those interested in participating in the Sun Life Cycle PH may register via www.sunlife.cycleph.com/registration. To stay updated, follow @SunLifePH on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To find out more about Sun Life products, visit www.sunlife.com.ph.