Troy Montero emotional after daughter diagnosed with autism speaks a sentence for first time

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Troy Montero turned emotional upon seeing his daughter with actress Aubrey Miles, Rocket, spoke a sentence for the first time.

In his Instagram account, Troy posted a video where Rocket sings the birthday song.

“Overflowing Happy Tears!! Rocket’s OT teacher shared this video with me today during our session summary and oh my gosh, I almost cried on the spot (I waited till I got to the car LOL) then I sent this to Rocket’s mommy and it totally made her day!” Troy captioned the post.

“Tears of happiness, hearing four words coming from our non-verbal little girl, ugh. She can say letters and a few select words but until today nothing put together like this,” he added.

Rocket was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. She’s turning four years old next week.

“We’ve probably watched this video 30-40 times already and for sure we’ll hit 100 by tomorrow. She’ll be turning 4 next week and hopefully she’ll sing along as we wish her a Happy Birthday,” Troy said.

“Great job my (Rocket) we love you so much! We are so proud of you!” he added.

RELATED: 'We'll do anything for our kids': Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles on revealing daughter's autism