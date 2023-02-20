^

Health And Family

Troy Montero emotional after daughter diagnosed with autism speaks a sentence for first time

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 20, 2023 | 1:07pm
Celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero with daughter Rocket
Troy Montero via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Troy Montero turned emotional upon seeing his daughter with actress Aubrey Miles, Rocket, spoke a sentence for the first time.

In his Instagram account, Troy posted a video where Rocket sings the birthday song. 

“Overflowing Happy Tears!! Rocket’s OT teacher shared this video with me today during our session summary and oh my gosh, I almost cried on the spot (I waited till I got to the car LOL) then I sent this to Rocket’s mommy and it totally made her day!” Troy captioned the post. 

“Tears of happiness, hearing four words coming from our non-verbal little girl, ugh. She can say letters and a few select words but until today nothing put together like this,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Troy Montero (@troymontero)

Rocket was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. She’s turning four years old next week. 

“We’ve probably watched this video 30-40 times already and for sure we’ll hit 100 by tomorrow. She’ll be turning 4 next week and hopefully she’ll sing along as we wish her a Happy Birthday,” Troy said. 

“Great job my (Rocket) we love you so much! We are so proud of you!” he added. 

RELATED: 'We'll do anything for our kids': Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles on revealing daughter's autism

