'We'll do anything for our kids': Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles on revealing daughter's autism

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles explained why they announced that their daughter Rocket is autistic.

In Autism Society Philippines' recent event sponsored by SM Cares, Troy said they announced it because they wanted to learn more about autism.

"For me, it doesn't matter. We will do anything for our kids so when we decided to announce, it's actually aim for us because we wanted to learn more," Troy said.

“So we announced so people can share to us their experiences, so we learn more. It's actually for us and for Rocket. It's kind of an easy decision for us," he added.

Aubrey added that it’s all about acceptance.

“'Yung acceptance kasi nito ay para sa sarili natin e. Kinakahiya ba natin ang sarili natin o ang anak natin? 'Yung acceptance kasi feeling natin baka sabihin kasalanan natin, pero para sa akin, lumabas tayo para kay baby naman 'to para mag-progress siya,” she said.

“Nakatulong 'yung 'pag announce namin na-ishare namin. 'Yung mga tao dati, 'Ano ba 'yan ang ingay (ng bata).' Ngayon naka-smile na sila, naiintindihan na nila,” she added.

SM Cares, together with Autism Society Philippines celebrated the 27th National Autism Consciousness Week last week in SM Megamall.

