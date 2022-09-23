^

Health And Family

Drew Barrymore reacts to Andrew Garfield's revelation of six months no sex

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 23, 2022 | 9:48am
Drew Barrymore reacts to Andrew Garfield's revelation of six months no sex
Hollywood star Drew Barrymore in Manila.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cadagas, file

MANILA, Philippines — Abstinence is not a problem at all for actress-host Drew Barrymore, after revealing that she can go for years without sex.

Barrymore made the admission during a "Drew's News" segment of her eponymous daytime talk show which had fellow television host Ross Matthews as a guest.

The two celebrities were discussing Andrew Garfield's revelation that he went six months without sex in preparation for the 2016 Martin Scorsese film "Silence" alongside Adam Driver and Liam Neeson.

Matthews joked that he abstained from sex his entire 20s while Barrymore said, "I was like, 'What's wrong with me that six months doesn't seem like a very long time?' I was like, 'Yeah, so?'," apparently unimpressed by Garfield's feat.

Barrymore then clarified then she could go years without sex after Matthew quipped that six months was no big deal for the actress.

Barrymore, however, said she understood why some actors practiced method acting to “transform and fully commit” to their characters, naming Christian Bale and Matthew McConaughey as examples who do it pretty well.

Barrymore announced last 2021 that she was taking an indefinite hiatus from acting, having last appeared in 2020's "The Stand In" and made a cameo in "A Castle for Christmas."

RELATED: Drew Barrymore opens up about divorce in Manila visit

