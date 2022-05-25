LIST: Kris Aquino's autoimmune diseases explained

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of Talk" Kris Aquino revealed her confirmed autoimmune conditions, which she recently described as "life-threatening."

In a recent video post on Instagram, Kris wrote in the caption, "Kayo na lang please ang mag research - 3 ang confirmed autoimmune conditions ko: chronic spontaneous urticaria, autoimmune thyroiditis, and definitively confirmed after my 3rd skin biopsy was read by a pathologist here & in the - meron po akong vasculitis, to be very specific - late stage 3 of Churg Strauss Syndrome now also known as EGPA."

But what exactly are these illnesses?

1. Extreme Vasculitis or EGPA

According to Vasculitisfoundation.org, EGPA, Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis, is an extremely rare form of Vasculitis.

Vasculitis involves inflammation of the blood vessels. The inflammation can cause the walls of the blood vessels to thicken, which reduces the width of the passageway through the vessel. If blood flow is restricted, it can result in organ and tissue damage.

Characterized by extreme inflammation within small blood vessels, EGPA results in blood flow restriction, which can cause organ damage throughout the body if left untreated. EGPA is a serious, but treatable disease.

2. Autoimmune Thyroiditis

Based on Mayoclinic.org, Thyroiditis causes your thyroid to become inflamed. Sometimes it happens because the body makes antibodies that attack the thyroid by mistake. This condition is called Autoimmune Thyroiditis, Chronic Lymphocytic Thyroiditis, Hashimoto's Thyroiditis or Hashimoto's Disease.

Autoimmune Thyroid Disease is the result of a complex interaction between genetic and environmental factors. It leads to failure of one or more mechanisms responsible for controlling thyroid-reactive T and B cells.

Thyroiditis, like other autoimmune disorders, is more common in women between the ages of 30 and 50 years, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:7.

3. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

According to Webmd.com, itchy red or skin-colored welts are known as Urticaria, which are often an allergic reaction to food or drug. Typically, they go away quickly.

But for a few people, hives come back again and again with no known cause. When new outbreaks occur almost every day for six weeks or more, it’s called Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU).

CSU is caused by a problem in the immune system. Some people get chronic hives when they get other diseases like thyroid diseases, hormonal problems or cancer.

