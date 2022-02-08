Valentine's 2022: Dating trends according to research

As we enter 2022, PDA (public display of affection) is back in a big way.

MANILA, Philippines — Since the pandemic, more Filipinos have become open to online dating, with 42% of Filipinos using a dating app in the past year. Filipinos are generally optimistic about dating in 2022, according to the new study by women-first dating and social networking app Bumble.

In time for the upcoming Valentine's Day, the app released the top trends that is believed to shape the dating scene in 2022.

Here are some of the dating trends to expect in 2022:

1. Resetters

The pandemic brought a lot of changes for daters, but many adjusted along the way by adopting video chat and planning virtual dates.

67% of daters on Bumble claim that the pandemic has drastically changed what they are looking for in a partner.

For 75% of people, the pandemic has made them now prioritize finding a partner who is more emotionally available.

2. 'Explori-dating'

While what we’re looking for has changed, this hasn’t necessarily made dating super serious. In fact, the pandemic has made 77% of people question what our "type" even is.

Looking ahead to 2022, 43% of daters on Bumble in the Philippines would describe their approach to dating as exploratory, and 46% as adventurous.

3. Power 'PDA'

As we enter 2022, PDA (public display of affection) is back in a big way. And it looks like it’s not just the celebrities that are into it.

79% of daters on Bumble in the Philippines say that they are more open to public displays of affection post-pandemic.

4. Slow dating

People are using video dates to get to know one another before meeting in person. This kind of "slow dating" is empowering people to have better quality chats that may have happened over two or three dates, as people are working out what they’re comfortable with, in real life and virtually.

32% of Filipinos admitted that they are taking their time to know their dates before taking things to the next level.

5. Hobby dates

Filipinos are more open to finding a new skill, hobby, or activity amid the pandemic. In fact, 78% of daters on Bumble in the Philippines have picked up new hobbies and skills.

And now it’s also present in our dating lives as 63% of people on the app in the Philippines are planning their dates around their new hobbies. This is an easy way to get back into dating post-lockdown by doing something you already love and it’s a great way to connect over shared interests.

6. Distance dating

Filipinos are now more open to looking for partners outside their city with 59% of people claiming they are open to dating someone living in another town or city.

Lucille McCart, APAC Communications Director, Bumble, said: “The last two years have given people an enormous amount of time and space for self-reflection, and have been all about change and discovery. 2022 is going to be the year that we put this all into action, with the knowledge that we are able to date on our own time and at our own pace. With over 68% of single Filipinos looking to ‘reset’ their dating lives, 2022 looks likely to be a big year for romance.”

The company claimed that it conducted its research using internal data and polling between October 6 to 21, 2021, with a sample of more than 8,500 Bumble users across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Mexico, the Philippines, United Kingdom, and United States.