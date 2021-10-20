Take the natural route for oral care, choose Splat

Splat's toothpastes, mouthwashes and foams contain natural ingredients, essential oils and medicinal plant extracts in therapeutic dosages. All its products are 100% vegan, use plant-based components and are not tested on animals.

MANILA, Philippines — If we are careful about the products we apply to our skin, we should be more mindful about the oral care products we use. Toothpaste and mouthwash are products we could swallow accidentally so we need to be aware of the ingredients used in these products.

Switching to natural toothpaste, natural toothbrush and other complementary products is a good way to update your dental care routine. Additionally, going natural is safer and healthier and it's also kinder to the environment.

Splat, a pioneer in natural oral care in European and Asian countries, is finally in the Philippines. The Russian brand provides natural and healthier oral care while saving the environment.

Splat is a family-owned and -operated company that has grown into a leading global manufacturer of oral care products sold to more than 60 countries, including the Philippines. The company has been recognized by Stanford University as a top-30 fastest-growing global brand.

Splat Professional Lavendersept Toothpaste has lavender, rosemary and thyme essential oils to maintain healthy gums and reduce tooth sensitivity.

Every product from Splat has been created in collaboration with leading dentists and specialized institutions from different parts of the world for highest efficacy. Each one offers solutions to specific oral care concerns.

What Splat products don't contain are substances that can potentially harm humans, animals and the planet. These include SLES, triclosan, chlorhexidine, aluminum lactate, peroxide, petroleum-derived products, synthetic antiseptic agents, sodium lauryl sulfate and saccharinate. The amount of foam-forming agents in certain products is also very minimal.

It doesn't use these ingredients because they can affect the oral cavity mucosa and microflora and make the cell membrane thin. It also has a wide range of toothpastes that have fluoride and are flouride-free.

Splat products are manufactured in small batches with ingredients from leading global manufacturers at the company’s eco-friendly factory. Its manufacturing facility has CO2-neutral status and is certified for compliance with international standards GMP Cosmetics and ISO 9001.

Splat Kids Natural Toothpaste is hypoallergenic and safe if accidentally swallowed.

Every product developed in Splat's laboratories is targeted at the most effective solution of dental concerns.

Splat Kids Natural Toothpaste comes in strawberry-cherry and fruit ice cream flavors to make brushing fun for kids. The toothpaste is hypoallergenic and safe if accidentally swallowed. The ingredients include Luctatol to protect against cavities and dental plaque; calcium hydroxyapatite (HAP) to strengthen teeth enamel by replenishing calcium and aloe vera gel, l-arginine and red grape seed extract to promote heathy gums.

The Professional Sensitive White Toothpaste has tannase enzyme to actively brighten the enamel; calcium and sodium pyrophosphates to clean plaque from teeth and polish the enamel to a brilliant shine; fig extract to provide an antioxidant and antibacterial effect; mint and grapefruit essential oils and zinc gluconate to protect enamel from plaque formation; natural lysozyme protein to protect against bacteria and bifidobacteria extract for immunity.

Splat Professional Medical Herbs Bio-active toothpaste has extracts of sage, chamomile and hawthorn for effective gum and tooth care.

Splat Professional Maximum Bio-active Toothpaste provides maximum fresh breath and enamel whitening with calcium and zinc ions and papaya enzyme. Meanwhile, the Professional Medical Herbs Bio-active Toothpaste has extracts of sage, chamomile and hawthorn for effective gum and toothcare.

For coffee, tea lovers and even smokers, there is the Professional White Plus Bio-active Toothpaste that contains safe whitening Sp. white system, which is suitable for even the most sensitive teeth.

Splat Professional Biocalcium toothpaste is a multiple-action toothpaste with bioactive calcium obtained from eggshells and hydroxyapatite.

Splat Professional Biocalcium Enamel Restoration and Safe Whitening for enamel restoration and tooth sensitivity reduction. Biocalcium is a multiple-action toothpaste with bioactive calcium obtained from eggshells and hydroxyapatite, a component in the composition of dental enamel.

On the other hand, the Professional Green Tea Toothpaste protects against tooth decay and gum disease active extracts of green tea, sage and chamomile. While the Professional Lavendersept Toothpaste has lavender, rosemary and thyme essential oils to maintain healthy gums and reduce tooth sensitivity.

In the Philippines, Splat is exclusively distributed by ABGPH CORP. and is now available exclusively at selected Watsons stores and via its website.