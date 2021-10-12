



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Health And Family

                        
Hope, heart and art for Lupus

                        

                        
The Philippine Star
October 12, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Hope, heart and art for Lupus
Emmeline Aglipay-Villar of the Hope for Lupus Foundation

                        

                           
At 25, Emmeline Aglipay-Villar suddenly experienced an onslaught of seemingly unrelated personal health crises.



What began with skin rashes developed into joint pain and then came the indescribable fatigue, hair loss and dizziness — all of which the young lawyer chalked up to stress.



Like most lupus patients, it took time for her to receive a proper diagnosis. Apart from the varied symptoms a lupus patient can experience, there are only a handful of specialists for the condition in the country.



After Villar learned of her diagnosis, she dove headfirst into learning all she could about lupus, putting in hours upon hours of research — she felt strongly that her fellow Filipinos should be better equipped to deal with the invisible illness.



It was at this time that she decided to raise awareness for the lifelong condition in the country, ultimately creating the Hope for Lupus Foundation.







‘‘Untitled (Plants)’’ by Raffy Napay







Today, the foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to promote the early detection and proper treatment of lupus by increasing awareness about this mysterious condition.



Lupus is a chronic and lifelong autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system turns on itself and attacks the organs, mistaking them as foreign and harmful. Over five million people worldwide have been diagnosed with lupus. Realistically, this statistic can be even higher since a number of lupus cases remain undiagnosed. Even though this condition can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities, there is still a significant lack of understanding and awareness around this condition.



Raise your paddles for hope



The Hope for Lupus Foundation has partnered with Gavel&Block by Salcedo Auctions. Its benefit auctions over the past four years have raised millions of pesos for the charities and non-profit organizations that it supports.



The Gavel&Block benefit auction for the Hope for Lupus Foundation will be held online on Saturday, Oct. 16 via salcedoauctions.com.







‘‘Untitled (Bloom)” by Manuel Ocampo







The auction will feature close to 100 lots, with proceeds helping to support the foundation’s work in the illness’ early detection and proper treatment. Among the lots going under the gavel are works by leading contemporary Filipino visual artists such as Emmanuel Garibay, Raffy Napay, Jigger Cruz, Alfredo Esquillo, Jr., Manuel Ocampo, Daniel dela Cruz, Winner Jumalon and Olan Ventura.



Also going under the hammer are sterling silver pieces from Cartier and Tiffany & Co., fine Baccarat and Lalique crystal, as well as jewelry by Riqueza and Janina Dizon.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      HOPE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hope, heart and art for Lupus
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Hope, heart and art for Lupus


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Raise your paddles for lupus at the auction to be held by Gavel & Block for the Hope for Lupus Foundation.

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccines prevent severe COVID-19, even from Delta &mdash; study
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 hours ago

                              
                              
Vaccines prevent severe COVID-19, even from Delta — study


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vaccination is highly effective at preventing severe cases of Covid-19, even against the Delta variant, a vast study in France...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 causes steep rise in depression, anxiety &mdash; study
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
COVID-19 causes steep rise in depression, anxiety — study


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Cases of depression and anxiety surged by more than a quarter globally during the first year of the pandemic, especially among...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Barbie Almalbis shares tips to fellow moms amid pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Barbie Almalbis shares tips to fellow moms amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music rock star Barbie Almalbis shared tips to her fellow moms on how to cope with the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO set to restart Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine analysis
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
WHO set to restart Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine analysis


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
WHO authorisation has been sought for the Sputnik V jab created by Russia's Gamaleya research institute, which is already...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'An amazing ride': Study offers dengue treatment hope
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
'An amazing ride': Study offers dengue treatment hope


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Dengue affects tens of millions each year, producing the brutal symptoms that earned it the moniker "breakbone fever," but...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with