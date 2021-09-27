Air purifiers are becoming a thing. Hereâ€™s why you should consider getting one for your home

Air purifiers are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should consider getting one for your home

MANILA, Philippines — While more Filipinos are becoming more conscious about keeping their families healthy and safe inside the house, home air purifier has become a popular purchase in online stores and a favorite budol recommendation in social media.

Truth be told, there’s completely no need to overblow what air purifiers are capable of. Apart from the lofty promises, and while we’re hoping for the best results on the studies about its medical capabilities, air purifiers present proven benefits that are reason enough to consider getting one for our home asap.

Air purifiers may not be a panacea for better air quality, but the right one with the right features may still help you breathe a little better. So, if you still haven’t made up your mind yet, here are four reasons why you should consider investing in air purifying technology.

1. They work vs. allergens

Indoor spaces can be full of air pollutants like pollens, pet hair and dust mites. If not removed, these can be breathed in and trigger allergic reactions.

According to a study, air purifiers can be of help in this aspect and help reduce unwanted air particles and airborne pollutants. This is because the common purifiers today now use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, a type of mechanical air filter that forces air through a fine mesh to trap harmful particles.

So, if you’re experiencing allergy symptoms inside your house, you may find a new ally in air purifiers as they keep indoor air clean and free from allergens.

2. They deal with bad odors

Whether from our gas burner, leftover food or our fur babies, bad odors are easy to be trapped in our indoor air and may take a while before subsiding. Thanks to effective air purifiers, we can finally deal with this.

Odors are said to be airborne chemicals that are too small for most air purifiers, but the best air purifiers today have advanced technologies like Activated Carbon Filters or the Photo Electrochemical Oxidation, which now makes it possible to generate free radicals that breakdown the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that cause the repulsive smell.

Every household may have different standards when it comes to cleanliness, but the truth is, substances that emit odors may cause long-term health issues. Now is a good time to start eliminating stinky smells at home and start breathing fresher indoor air!

3. They make your days less stressful

Did you know, it’s been reported that breathing dirty air can cause stress hormones to spike? Fortunately, air purifiers can be of help.

Aside from the white noise air purifiers make, air purifiers can help reduce sleep disruption in some people by keeping the air clean and by removing allergens from your indoor environment. This lessens sleep disruptions for a better good night's sleep and a brighter mood throughout the day.

Additionally, there have been scientific studies that explore how air purifiers could be capable of decreasing both systolic and diastolic blood pressure levels. The studies report that cardiovascular health can be improved when indoor particle concentrations can be controlled.

4. They’re made more affordable now!

With all the benefits air purifiers can give, people could still doublethink when it comes to the affordability of these devices.

