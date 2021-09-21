Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero celebrate 18 'delicious' years, share relationship secrets

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Aubrey Miles shared her and boyfriend Troy Montero’s secret for a long and strong relationship.

In her Instagram account, Aubrey posted a photo of her with Troy, saying people are asking her what their secret in the relationship is for 18 years.

“People ask how to keep a strong and committed relationship for 18 years,” Aubrey wrote.

“For me, it’s not really complicated. Always remember when you enter a relationship, could you see a future with this person? Maybe even growing old together? No guarantees though. Nothing is guaranteed,” she added.

The former sexy star, however, admitted that there will always be struggles in every relationship.

“All I can say is everything is a choice. Wrong or right, you know what you’re doing. Of course there’s always struggle and Ups and down. Definitely nothing is perfect, but make sure you have more ups than downs,” she said.

“Stay the same or hopefully you want to be different, be better. One more thing, Control, balance and keep it to yourself. Take note: Don’t forget to ENJOY IT WITH CAUTION,” she added.

Aubrey and Troy celebrated their 18th anniversary in a farm in Batangas last week.

“18 years of breakfast dates with you. Mostly in pajamas and pang bahay na damit, but every so often we get a bikini & boardshorts, hotel robes or Birthday suit treat,” Troy captioned his post on Instagram.

“Thankful to get those bikini/hotel robe dates but it’s the pajamas and pang bahay breakfast days that got us to 18 Delicious Years. Cheers to our way of doing things @milesaubrey,” he added.

