







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  

                     

                        

                           
Moms check this: Homecooked recipes that are healthy and yummy for the whole family

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 10:30am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — When it comes to cooking, moms naturally want to serve nutritious and delicious meals for the family. However, many feel limited because of either lack of knowledge, skill or budget.



Moms, we hear you.



This Nutrition Month, MAGGI aims to empower moms by introducing easy and practical ways to prepare food that’s both healthy and tasty, and most definitely within budget!



With these MAGGI recipes, moms can cook simpler dishes that deliver both taste and nutrition to everyday cooking for the whole family to enjoy:



1. Tortang Talong with Luncheon Meat



Moms check this out! 4 homemade ‘sarap sustansya’ recipes for the whole family



Both may be common on the breakfast table, but are rarely seen in one dish together! This novel torta variation mixes a perfect balance of protein from egg and luncheon meat and fiber and antioxidants from talong.



Serve with a side dish of sliced salted egg, tomatoes and onions, and you’re guaranteed solb. Learn the recipe here.



2. Sardines Fried Rice



Moms check this out! 4 homemade ‘sarap sustansya’ recipes for the whole family



Put a new twist to an old favorite by mixing up fried rice with the ever-reliable ginisang sardinas for a filling meal.



This dish provides not just the home-cooked familiar flavors of onion and garlic but also their cholesterol- and blood pressure-lowering benefits, combined with heart-healthy tomatoes and its lycopene content—and that’s just in the sauce.



Find out how easy it is to make here.



3. All-in-One Ginisang Ampalaya at Giniling



Moms check this out! 4 homemade ‘sarap sustansya’ recipes for the whole family



In the mood for some savory goodness? Well here’s the perfect candidate. Whether as a side dish or main dish, this stir-fry favorite by itself has a bevy of good nutrients.



Coupled with protein in the form of ground pork, it becomes a powerhouse dish for the whole family.



Get the step-by-step guide here, and you could be making it in no time.



Sarap Sustansya movement



Moms check this out! 4 homemade ‘sarap sustansya’ recipes for the whole family



All these recipes are part of MAGGI Sarap Sustansya Kusinaskwela, an online initiative that offers nutrition education for moms needing a little boost in their culinary knowledge without having to compromise taste.



What’s more, this program makes sure that no mom is left out. Instead, it aims to empower moms to better take charge of meal planning and meal preparation for the family, but in an easy and budget-friendly way.



Even beginner moms can take advantage of the cooking tips and tricks, given the modules’ easy-to-follow format.



The online program has modules that include concepts and recipes developed by the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute, in its effort to end malnutrition in the country.



To give you a taste of what MAGGI Sarap Sustansya Kusinaskwela has in store for you, check out some of the modules on their official YouTube channel.



You can be part of the Sarap Sustansya Movement by joining MAGGI’s Facebook Social learning group here. This gives you access to the modules and recipes, more tips and information, as well as entertaining and educational videos.



What’s more, it has progress checkers that gives you a chance to win rewards!



 



For more Sarap Sustansya recipes, visit the MAGGI website at https://www.maggi.ph.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MAGGI
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Moms check this: Homecooked recipes that are healthy and yummy for the whole family
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Moms check this: Homecooked recipes that are healthy and yummy for the whole family


                              

                                                                  By Gerald Dizon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Here are simple recipes that deliver both taste and nutrition to everyday cooking for the whole family to enjoy.

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              2 Filipino students show 'tibay sa buhay' in pursuing their education
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
2 Filipino students show 'tibay sa buhay' in pursuing their education


                              
                              

                              

                                 
2 hours ago

                              

                              

                                 
Health And Family

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fitness tip: 'Go to YouTube, instead of gyms'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Fitness tip: 'Go to YouTube, instead of gyms'


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
During the Sports Challenge of the Miss World-Philippines 2021 candidates at the Tyro Sorta shooting range in San Simon, Pampanga,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stay fit by doing something fun
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Stay fit by doing something fun


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Cebuana beauty Megan Deen Campbell shared what she does to stay fit and trim.

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why get a COVID-19 jab: Scientist Binibining Pilipinas 2021 winner explains
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Why get a COVID-19 jab: Scientist Binibining Pilipinas 2021 winner explains


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Hannah, a graduate of Applied Science in Forensic Studies, thanked the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) for acknowledging...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss World PH bet Emmanuelle Vera explains what a fitness regimen should be
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Miss World PH bet Emmanuelle Vera explains what a fitness regimen should be


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Miss World Philippines 2021 frontrunner Emmanuelle Vera shared with Philstar.com how to remain fit and healthy at your own...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with