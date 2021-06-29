







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
How to quit smoking: Troy Montero, IC Mendoza share journey
KC Montero, IC Mendoza
Photo release

                     

                        

                           
How to quit smoking: Troy Montero, IC Mendoza share journey

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 4:06pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Want to quit smoking?



Celebrities Troy Montero and IC Mendoza shared how they overcame the dangerous habit.



In a recent virtual press conference held by Nicorette Philippines, Troy said he chose to quit for his health and family. 



“First is for my health, and the other was for family. And also I have, you know, smokers from my side of the family. So that's what made me think na that's why I really wanted to have this moment and to also think, ‘Gosh, I need to set a good example,’ not just for my family but also for myself going forward,” the model-actor explained. 



IC, meanwhile, said that strong support system is very important for people who want to quit smoking. 



“Solid support, actually, is very important. One of the key things why I am a successful quitter is because I use social media. That's what they always say, quitting it's a journey that's not meant to be done alone. I really found strength in community so ang ginagawa ko dati every milestone, every month, pino-post ko. So people are cheering for me, ‘Go, IC you could do it',” the actor and TV host shared.



“So I think community is very important. Tsaka 'yung sister ko nakatulong siya. Sabi ko, ‘Sis, kulitin mo ako pag nag-crave ako.’ So yeah, support system is very, very important,” he added. 



Dr. Joel Santiaguel, a Fellow of the Philippine College of Chest Physicians, spoke about the effectivity of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), emphasizing that with the use of NRTs, smokers will be able to manage their withdrawal symptoms better and have higher chances of success in quitting the habit. 



“NRTs have been proven effective by several global studies for many years. How it works is that it replaces your supply of nicotine without making yourself vulnerable to the harmful chemicals found in a cigarette. Over time and regular use, it will ease you out of your nicotine dependence and eventually stop the craving for another stick,” he said.   



Nicorette Philippines hosted the virtual event to inspire and encourage Filipino dissonant smokers to commit to quit for good, aligned with the World Health Organization (WHO)’s theme for the year.



Meanwhile, according to WHO, there are currently no peer-reviewed studies that have evaluated the risk of COVID-19 infection among smokers. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      QUIT SMOKING
                                                      TROY MONTERO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Malasakit&rsquo; initiative advocates for healthy homes, safer indoors this 2021
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
52 minutes ago

                              
                              
‘Malasakit’ initiative advocates for healthy homes, safer indoors this 2021


                              

                                                                  By Gerald Dizon |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Unilever, through its trusted brands Breeze and Domex, has come forward to launch initiatives to help address the current...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              P5 million in prizes up for grabs for your child's education and future
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
P5 million in prizes up for grabs for your child's education and future


                              
                              

                              

                                 
6 hours ago

                              

                              

                                 
Health And Family

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 46 to forever: Fun, fitness, family & faith
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
17 hours ago

                              
                              
46 to forever: Fun, fitness, family & faith


                              

                                                                  By Tootsy Angara |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
This past year was soul saving for me and, I think, for many.

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What is COVID-19 Delta Plus variant? Infectious disease expert explains
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 hours ago

                              
                              
What is COVID-19 Delta Plus variant? Infectious disease expert explains


                              

                                                                  By Ritz L. Ignacio |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
As of June 23, the country has reported 17 Delta variant cases - with one remaining active, and one death.

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              First-time moms get real parenting hacks from experienced moms
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
First-time moms get real parenting hacks from experienced moms


                              
                              

                              

                                 
1 day ago

                              

                              

                                 
Health And Family

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19, etc.: Prescriptions from TikTok docs
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
COVID-19, etc.: Prescriptions from TikTok docs


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Even doctors and medical professionals can't resist the lure of TikTok.

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with