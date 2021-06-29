How to quit smoking: Troy Montero, IC Mendoza share journey

MANILA, Philippines — Want to quit smoking?

Celebrities Troy Montero and IC Mendoza shared how they overcame the dangerous habit.

In a recent virtual press conference held by Nicorette Philippines, Troy said he chose to quit for his health and family.

“First is for my health, and the other was for family. And also I have, you know, smokers from my side of the family. So that's what made me think na that's why I really wanted to have this moment and to also think, ‘Gosh, I need to set a good example,’ not just for my family but also for myself going forward,” the model-actor explained.

IC, meanwhile, said that strong support system is very important for people who want to quit smoking.

“Solid support, actually, is very important. One of the key things why I am a successful quitter is because I use social media. That's what they always say, quitting it's a journey that's not meant to be done alone. I really found strength in community so ang ginagawa ko dati every milestone, every month, pino-post ko. So people are cheering for me, ‘Go, IC you could do it',” the actor and TV host shared.

“So I think community is very important. Tsaka 'yung sister ko nakatulong siya. Sabi ko, ‘Sis, kulitin mo ako pag nag-crave ako.’ So yeah, support system is very, very important,” he added.

Dr. Joel Santiaguel, a Fellow of the Philippine College of Chest Physicians, spoke about the effectivity of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), emphasizing that with the use of NRTs, smokers will be able to manage their withdrawal symptoms better and have higher chances of success in quitting the habit.

“NRTs have been proven effective by several global studies for many years. How it works is that it replaces your supply of nicotine without making yourself vulnerable to the harmful chemicals found in a cigarette. Over time and regular use, it will ease you out of your nicotine dependence and eventually stop the craving for another stick,” he said.

Nicorette Philippines hosted the virtual event to inspire and encourage Filipino dissonant smokers to commit to quit for good, aligned with the World Health Organization (WHO)’s theme for the year.

Meanwhile, according to WHO, there are currently no peer-reviewed studies that have evaluated the risk of COVID-19 infection among smokers.