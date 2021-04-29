THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Vice Ganda reveals badminton, basketball keeps him sane during lockdown
Vice Ganda: ‘My life is not perfect but I am okay. There are better days and better things to come...very soon!’
The STAR/ File

Vice Ganda reveals badminton, basketball keeps him sane during lockdown

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 11:04am

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda's love for basketball and badminton helped him keep sane these days.

With Metro Manila still in lockdown, the box-office star and popular TV host revealed that he and partner, Ion Perez, set up a badminton court and bought a basketball ring in his house.

"Siyempre malaking bagay ang bagot at kalungkutan sa mga pinagdadaanan natin ngayon,' di ba? 'Pag nabagot, nalulungkot ka, andaming pumapasok sa isip mo. So 'yun 'yung iniiwasan ko," the new endorser of Saridon revealed during a recent virtual press con. 

"Para di mabagot, bumili kami ng badminton net ni Ion. Nag-set-up kami ng badminton court sa harapan ng bahay namin. Tapos noong nabagot na rin kami, bumili ako ng basketball ring. Three days na kaming every day nagba-basketball," he continued.

He jested that if the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) continues, he might be tempted to put up a beach volleyball court.

Vice said that apart from engaging in his favorite sports, they also learned how to play Play Station 5 (PS5).

"I choose not to be sad. Buti na lang nakapag-ipon-ipon ako kaya nakagawa ako ng paraan para libangin, aliwin ang sarili ko," he shared.

He added that each individual has a choice on how they wish to survive especially during these difficult times. Vice reiterated that though most would have their coping mechanisms, he believes that facing these emotions or feelings should be dealt with.

"Kanya-kanyang choice 'yan, kung papano ka magsu-survive. Pero I'm not saying na hindi tayo dapat nalulungkot. Hinaharap din naman talaga natin ang emosyon and your emotion is valid whether or not, you're happy or sad. Whatever you're feeling, that is valid. Iba-iba tayo ng pinagdadaanan at iba-iba rin tayo ng pamamaraan kung paano mag-cope," he reasoned.

"Ako kasi, ayokong magtagal doon sa lungkot na nararamdaman ko. Sa kabagutan, kaya gagawa po ako ng paraan right away just like Saridon, wala pang 15 minutes, may effect na agad," Vice explained.

SI VICE GANDA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Have your fun and exciting summer staycations at home &ndash; Here&rsquo;s how!
Sponsored
1 day ago
Have your fun and exciting summer staycations at home – Here’s how!
By Gerald Dizon | 1 day ago
Here’s a list of some of the ways to feel the summer vibe from the comfort of your living room with a helping hand from...
Health And Family
fbfb
Vaccine 101: Is there such a thing as the 'right vaccine' for me?
2 days ago
Vaccine 101: Is there such a thing as the 'right vaccine' for me?
By Jing CastaÃ±eda | 2 days ago
Broadcast personality Jing Castañeda explores common concerns and questions about the COVID-19 vaccines: how they were...
Health And Family
fbfb
WHO jab experts want more AstraZeneca clot data from outside Europe
6 days ago
WHO jab experts want more AstraZeneca clot data from outside Europe
By Robin Millard | 6 days ago
"WHO continues to support the conclusion that the benefits of these vaccines outweigh the risks," the UN agency stressed in...
Health And Family
fbfb
Four weddings and a fine: Taiwan couple maximizes leave with repeat weddings
6 days ago
Four weddings and a fine: Taiwan couple maximizes leave with repeat weddings
6 days ago
Keen to make the most of a statutory holiday for newlyweds, a couple from Taiwan found a novel way to maximize their honeymoon...
Health And Family
fbfb
Philippines' first COVID-19, dengue insurance aims to buffer hospitalization cost
7 days ago
Philippines' first COVID-19, dengue insurance aims to buffer hospitalization cost
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
With the Philippines logging in almost a million COVID-19 cases as of yesterday even as vaccinations take place, COVID-19...
Health And Family
fbfb
Winning at freelance in the new normal: foodpanda rider shares secret to juggling multiple jobs
8 days ago
Winning at freelance in the new normal: foodpanda rider shares secret to juggling multiple jobs
By Jap Tobias | 8 days ago
In an interview with Philstar.com, Gepayo shared her story of how she manages being a foodpanda biker, a barangay kagawad,...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with