Vice Ganda reveals badminton, basketball keeps him sane during lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda's love for basketball and badminton helped him keep sane these days.

With Metro Manila still in lockdown, the box-office star and popular TV host revealed that he and partner, Ion Perez, set up a badminton court and bought a basketball ring in his house.

"Siyempre malaking bagay ang bagot at kalungkutan sa mga pinagdadaanan natin ngayon,' di ba? 'Pag nabagot, nalulungkot ka, andaming pumapasok sa isip mo. So 'yun 'yung iniiwasan ko," the new endorser of Saridon revealed during a recent virtual press con.

"Para di mabagot, bumili kami ng badminton net ni Ion. Nag-set-up kami ng badminton court sa harapan ng bahay namin. Tapos noong nabagot na rin kami, bumili ako ng basketball ring. Three days na kaming every day nagba-basketball," he continued.

He jested that if the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) continues, he might be tempted to put up a beach volleyball court.

Vice said that apart from engaging in his favorite sports, they also learned how to play Play Station 5 (PS5).

"I choose not to be sad. Buti na lang nakapag-ipon-ipon ako kaya nakagawa ako ng paraan para libangin, aliwin ang sarili ko," he shared.

He added that each individual has a choice on how they wish to survive especially during these difficult times. Vice reiterated that though most would have their coping mechanisms, he believes that facing these emotions or feelings should be dealt with.

"Kanya-kanyang choice 'yan, kung papano ka magsu-survive. Pero I'm not saying na hindi tayo dapat nalulungkot. Hinaharap din naman talaga natin ang emosyon and your emotion is valid whether or not, you're happy or sad. Whatever you're feeling, that is valid. Iba-iba tayo ng pinagdadaanan at iba-iba rin tayo ng pamamaraan kung paano mag-cope," he reasoned.

"Ako kasi, ayokong magtagal doon sa lungkot na nararamdaman ko. Sa kabagutan, kaya gagawa po ako ng paraan right away just like Saridon, wala pang 15 minutes, may effect na agad," Vice explained.