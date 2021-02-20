Filipino life coach hits Amazon bestseller

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino author Myke Celis’ book “#BestMeEver A Self-Discovery Workbook To Heal Your Past, Accept Your Present And Find Yourself Again” became number one International Best Seller at Amazon recently.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, the celebrity life coach said he couldn’t believed that his book became an international hit.

"Totally surreal and extremely grateful. One year after, on the same month. How amazing is that? I guess it's meant to be. My heart is overflowing this love month! Thanks to all those who got copies of my book,” Celis said.

The book was bestowed with the official best seller badge at Amazon, after it ranked in 4 categories #1, #2, #8 and #9 in Education Workbooks, Gay Studies, Journaling and Parent And Adult Child Relationship, respectively.

Celis also said that he is about to launch his sixth book this April. This will follow the successful launch of #MyPocketCoach, a virtual coaching platform of the celebrity life coach launched earlier in January.

"I can't wait to finish my next book which will be launched this April 2021. Hopefully, the Universe aligns once more in my favor to give birth to another best seller which can inspire people globally to become their best. It will have a different feel to it. 'Will share with you guys again soon," he said.