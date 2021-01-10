Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero give advice to couples separated by COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Chiz Escudero just confirmed that his wife, actress Heart Evangelista did went to China to shoot for one month during the fourth episode of the "Adulting" series that features them in Heart's YouTube channel (Love Marie Escudero) uploaded on Sunday night.

"Ipasa ko sayo yung tanong. Ikaw kaya, nag-shooting ka ng isang buwan sa China. Ganoon din naman yun. Unawaan at intindihan," shared the Sorsogon governor.

It was in May 2019 when news broke out that the actress went to China to shoot for the yet untitled film. Rumors were rife though that she was shooting for the sequel of the hit "Crazy Rich Asians" movie franchise.

Chiz answered Heart's question on his advice on couples who are separated during this pandemic. When they sat for their video, Heart disclosed that they were apart for a month.

"This too shall come to pass. It will pass sooner or later. It's a matter of holding on to each other during this time. Hindi naman siguro porket nagka-COVID magbre-break kayo at hindi nagkikita sa isa or dalawang buwan. Ibig sabihin noon mababaw. At hindi nakaugat kung ano mang meron kayo," explained Chiz.

Heart agreed: "In short, in a nutshell, it is about communication and understanding."

They also related how lucky people these days because of the internet and social media. Chiz shared that when he had his first girlfriend, they were in an LDR (long-distance relationship). They had to settle for snail mails, which takes an average of two weeks to arrive, or those expensive long-distance calls.

Heart, meanwhile, disclosed that she, too, had her share of LDRs. She would Skype until the wee hours of the morning or send messages.

"Yeah. I get that kasi dati rin before sa mga ex ko, we had Skype. We had video calls, MMS was very uso din. Super Skype hanggang madaling araw tapos hihintayin mo hanggang makatulog yung isa," Heart relayed.

Chiz then quipped. "Tapos good night kayo ng good night mga 20 beses na pero wala pa ring gustong magbaba ng telepono."

They both agree too that distance makes the heart grow fonder and can be good for couples.

"Like me I feel like I'm able to do things that I need to do when you're busy. I'm also productive. So we both grow. Hindi selfish kind of love. You don't need that love," Heart advised.

Chiz also gave his nugget of wisdom. "Each and every person also need that time apart, time to be by himself for herself for them to grow. Not apart but separately."

Heart nodded and smiled. "I agree. Very good ka diyan."