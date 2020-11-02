How to keep motivated with your fitness goals in the new normal

MANILA, Philippines — For active people who regularly work out in the gym or who frequently exercise in the outdoors, being quarantined at home for months not only affected their routines but also their mindsets.

If this happened to you, don’t feel guilty as it’s totally normal. The mind had different ways of coping with the challenges and changes brought about by the pandemic.

But it’s also about time to get back on track with your fitness goals, especially as quarantine measures are being eased. Some physical activities like running and biking are already allowed outdoors as long as safety protocols are observed. While gyms are yet to reopen, home workouts are always accessible and free for all.

Here are simple tips to keep you motivated.

1. Remember what got you started

Were you trying to lose weight, or were you building body mass? Were you training for an upcoming marathon, or were you learning a new workout?

No matter your reason, remind yourself of the goal that got you to the road of fitness. This way, you will also remember your previous mileage and accomplishments, and then be encouraged to accomplish more and ultimately, achieve your fitness goal.

2. Find your support team

While everyone must remain physically and socially distant with one another, this gap could be bridged with digital connectivity. Support could be expressed over the internet.

Knowing this, rally your fitness friends and invite them to join online workout classes together. By working out together, albeit in your own homes, you already support each other.

If exercising outside, you can find a running buddy so it wouldn’t feel so lonely. Cheer up one another as you complete your kilometers.

Freepik.com/rawpixel Some physical activities like running and biking are already allowed outdoors as long as safety protocols are observed.

3. Try new activities

Who says you cannot experience new things during this pandemic?

Today, more and more Filipinos have already tried cycling not only to commute and go to places, but also to stay fit and active. You can give this a try and feel how easily biking could burn those calories. If you’re a first timer, best to also have a group whom you can ride together and watch over each other for road safety.

Apart from this, various gyms have set up online classes. You can check out The Movement Studio, which aims you to practice sustainable fitness that'll boost your cardio, sculpt your body, and do it all in a very fun and invigorating way; or Plana Forma, a technique that combines pilates, yoga and dance and uses your own body weight as resistance for an invigorating and fun experience.

Another recently launched app, Rebel, offers free fitness classes from yoga to HIIT. With just your mobile phone, you can experience high-intensity workouts or a relaxing stretch for the first time, without being too conscious of not being able to follow the steps.

4. Choose the right apparel

You also need the right apparel that can withstand your fitness activities. Another cool feature to look for in your outfits is sweat-wicking fabric. This can keep you cool and optimize your performance when your body starts heating up. You can remain cool, dry, confident and ready for anything.

Adidas’ newly launched Heat.RDY collection offers this benefit in its tops, shorts and tights. Its Heat.RDY technology measures how the human body reacts to different environmental conditions, keeping the body temperature regulated before, during and after workouts.

With intuitive hybrid yarns that draw sweat away from the body, as well as lightweight fabric that allows maximum airflow, you can maintain focus in hotter conditions, which makes it perfect in our tropical country.

Lastly, the collection is tailored with kinetic seaming and adaptive fit to enable more flexibility and ease of movement.

With these simple tips, reset your fitness goals, learn new habits and prepare for what’s next.