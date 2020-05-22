COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
WATCH: 'BayaniHands' highlights Filipinos coming together to safeguard the nation
(Philstar.com) - May 22, 2020 - 1:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Months since the country recorded its first COVID-19-positive patients, numbers have reached past the 10,000 mark. In this span of time, Filipino families have suffered from pain, government agencies have stumbled to address the crisis, and frontliners have sacrificed a great deal—in many instances, they lost their lives.

Despite all this, there is a silver lining. It is the spirit of “bayanihan,” or our innate quality to help one another in the most trying of times.

Bayanihan has been exemplified by Filipinos in solidarity even throughout the enhanced community quarantine that brought about limitations in mobility and resources.

This is the very essence of “BayaniHands,” P&G Safeguard’s inspiring, new video featuring true-to-life scenes of bayanihan at home and at the frontlines.

It portrays how a child can write a loving note for her grandparents, how helpful hands can cook and share blessings, how we can continue to practice and express our faith, how we can summon strength to bring help to those in need, and how we can give support to our medical frontliners.

With the video, Safeguard aims to encourage us to keep our hands safe and show how it can be a force for good. Hand in hand, we can also give back to our selfless and tireless frontliners who have been keeping Filipinos safe amid the health crisis.

This we can do with simple or little acts of bayanihan as shown in the video, or by donating to P&G Safeguard’s BayaniHands Project for the Philippine Red Cross.

The Philippine Red Cross is one of the organizations that continuously help our fellow citizens in this extraordinary time. Through P&G Safeguard’s BayaniHands project, we can support the organization’s frontliner efforts in the battle against COVID-19.

To donate, make a purchase through Lazada by clicking on this link: https://lzd.co/BayaniHands. — Euden Valdez

COVID-19 LAZADA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE RED CROSS SAFEGUARD BAYANIHANDS PROJECT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
47 minutes ago
COVID-19, race and income: How the virus discriminates
By Patrick Galey | 47 minutes ago
Officials in Europe and the US have insisted that COVID-19 doesn't discriminate. But the figures suggest otherwise.
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
1 hour ago
WATCH: 'BayaniHands' highlights Filipinos coming together to safeguard the nation
1 hour ago
Bayanihan has been exemplified by Filipinos in solidarity even throughout the enhanced community quarantine that brought about...
Health And Family
fbfb
20 hours ago
Fight COVID-19: Nutrient-rich food that should be on your grocery list
20 hours ago
Susan Bowerman, Senior Director, Worldwide Nutrition Education and Training for Herbalife Nutrition, and functional medicine...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 day ago
Monkeys develop virus immunity after infection, vaccine: studies
1 day ago
Two studies on monkeys published on Wednesday offer hope that humans can develop protective immunity to the novel corona...
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
'Quaran-teaching': Team Kramer shares homeschooling tips, experience
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 2 days ago
“We’re only parents once. God gave us the privilege to raise children. We only have a short window of time to...
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
How to manage your money during this COVID-19 crisis (For those with unstable income, part 2 of 2)
By Rose Fres Fausto | 2 days ago
We are now going to discuss how to manage money for those with unstable income. 
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with