Ensuring that your body receives the proper nutrients is also key to strengthening one’s immune system.
Mojpe via Pixabay
How to stay healthy during quarantine: Makati Med doctor gives tips
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2020 - 1:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Staying healthy while house-ridden due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) health crisis may seem impossible, but don't let the circumstances fool you.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, doctor Mary Janice Zamuco of the Makati Medical Center shared some practical and accessible interventions that we can maximize from the comfort of our homes.

The physician, who specializes in geriatrics and general medicine, provided the following starting points for improving your health while under lockdown.

Better habits

The first rule is to remember that you are human and not a vampire.

While staying home is crucial, going outside briefly to get some sunlight wouldn’t hurt as long as social distancing is observed.

“Try to get some sunlight, at least 10 minutes a day (early morning or late afternoon). This helps with our Vitamin D levels,” the doctor suggested.

Vitamin-D is instrumental in forming and maintaining our bones, while also keeping our immune system, muscles and nerves healthy.

Likewise, Zamuco advised against staying up too late and missing out on much-needed shut-eye.

“Always try to get enough sleep, 7-8 hours. Don't watch TV or movies until early in the morning.”

The United States-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that sleep deprivation is linked with a range of chronic diseases and conditions, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity and depression.

Meanwhile, those experiencing any symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath were urged to wear a mask and practice social distancing even at home.

Family and household members who have been exposed to the virus were also told to isolate themselves in their rooms if possible.

Right diet

Ensuring that your body receives the proper nutrients is also key to strengthening one’s immune system.

Dr. Zamuco mentioned the following food with healthy content like Vitamin-C and antioxidants.

Vitamin-C-rich food: Calamansi, cauliflower, broccoli, kiat-kiat, lemon, squash, tomatoes

Natural antioxidants: Beans, beets, berries, ginger, nuts

Vitamin and mineral-rich food: Cabbage, kale, kangkong, malunggay, spinach and leafy vegetables

“In general, go back to the basic tenet, fruits and vegetables are good for us,” Zamuco recommended.

Proper exercise

Exercise and sustained physical activity, in general, offers enough of a challenge alone. More so when you have to workout from the confines of your home given limited space.

Fortunately, there are simple enough “workarounds” found by health and fitness experts alike over the past month.

“Try to do aerobic exercise, even if it's just for 15-30 minutes daily, most days of the week...There are a lot of free exercise videos you can follow on the internet,” Zamuco encouraged.

Apart from walking around the house, the doctor proposed more entertaining approaches like dancing and Zumba workout sessions.

The World Health Organization similarly "encourages everyone at home to do simple and fun physical activities to stay healthy and active," noting the options seen below.

