Agricultural produce is seen in this file photo being sold at a market.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
LIST: Home remedies to boost your immune system vs COVID-19
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2020 - 4:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines might need to brace itself for the long haul as current studies warn that the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) threat could stick around for years to come rather than being totally eradicated as we expect.

Harvard University scientists suggested that COVID-19, which the world has yet to sufficiently understand, will become seasonal similar to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.

Related: On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022 — Harvard study

Additionally, scientists believe it could take at least another year up to 18 months before a coronavirus vaccine becomes publicly available.

We could also see extended or modified versions of the quarantine setups we've been accustomed to over the past month.

Related: UP experts recommend modified community quarantine after Luzon-wide lockdown ends

Needless to say, much hangs in uncertainty.

The next, logical step then is to prepare for the threat to protect your and your loved ones' health.

Apart from thorough handwashing and social distancing measures advised by health authorities, boosting your immune system would also prove wise.

Related: Tips to protect yourself and to fight the spread of COVID-19

For simple home remedies to strengthen your immunity, here is a list of table and medicine cabinet essentials you might want to pick up on your next supply run.

Common illnesses

Doctor Mary Janice Zamuco of the Makati Medical Center recommended these practical treatments for different ailments.

  • Fever or sore throat: Paracetamol or Acetaminophen
  • Phlegm: Mucolytic, as well as drinking a lot of water
  • Sore throat: Gargling with warm water and salt
  • Congestion: Steam inhalation/vaporizer (with salt water)
  • Cough: Lagundi
  • Cough and cold: Yerba buena (peppermint)

Zamuco also warned that we should still report to proper authorities if we have fever or cough.

“Because of the COVID pandemic, however, we should always report if we have a fever or cough aside from staying home. There are hotlines we can call to talk to health care professionals and get guidance about whether we need to go to the hospital if we have these symptoms,” the doctor said in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

Related: DOH launches hotlines for COVID-19 questions, assistance

Immune system

The following medicine and food, on the other hand, would give your immune system an extra kick, said the doctor.

  • Vitamin C and Zinc
  • Vitamin-C-rich food: Calamansi, cauliflower, broccoli, kiat-kiat, lemon, squash, tomatoes
  • Natural antioxidants: Beans, beets, berries, ginger, nuts
  • Vitamin and mineral-rich food: Cabbage, kale, kangkong, malunggay, spinach and leafy vegetables

“In general go back to the basic tenet, fruits and vegetables are good for us,” Zamuco advised.

