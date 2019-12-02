Christmas shopping at the supermarket: 6 finds that are unique and practical gifts

MANILA, Philippines — The supermarket is our go-to-place to stock our homes for any occasion—including the holiday season.

Now that Christmas is upon us, we will surely find ourselves among grocery shelves scouring for Noche Buena ingredients and other holiday treats.

But come to think of it, supermarkets too can be the perfect destination for our Christmas shopping and gift-hunting.

Now figuring out options for gift-giving doesn’t have to be rocket science.

Here, we give you a sampling of combinations for every budget and ones that might just be the right fit for every type of person in your life:

1. Instant care package for your uni friends

Let your friends know you care. The pre-holiday vacation gruel in the university can sure get pretty intense. Time to prepare their meals is practically inexistent.

Send them some needed nourishment and sweet relief: A pack of snacks to consume in-between feverishly typing away last-minute school requirements.

2. Bundle of sweets for kids

Even when the tricking and treating are over, a bag of sweets is always a welcome take-home to make the kids ecstatic.

Treat them to a packaged assortment of sweets and confections, enough to tide them over until early morning Christmas or New Year’s. Where there are sweets, there are ways—and you’ll make the tykes happier for it.

3. A horn of plenty for the health-conscious

Surely the health-conscious people in your life can be picky about what they put in their mouths. Thankfully the supermarket always has the good stuff to complement their fitness regimens.

Save them the math and calorie counting by gifting them healthful goodies fresh from the farm to the grocery and their doorstep with a collection of fruits, veggies, and grains.

4. Nightcap destress for the busy ones

The last quarter of the year is, for most of us, the time of crunching numbers and more-hectic-than-usual schedules.

Whether it’s your dad or your boss, provide them with something to release those stress and calm the nerves. A bottle of wine or two, plus some cheeses, nuts, and crisps, can sure hit the spot.

5. Open options for the picky

Sometimes, it’s not you, it’s them. Giving them the option to choose can make all the difference, too. That’s why coupons and gift certificates are unique gifts to give to anyone whose tastes can be hard to pin down.

6. All-in-one time saver for moms, titas

Who says homemakers have it easy during this time of year? The holidays can be time-consuming at home, especially in the kitchen.

To save homemakers from having to run to the store for supplies, why not get them exactly what they need for Noche Buena? That’s right, send them completos recados—wrapped and loaded—as they take on dinner preparations. They’ll be grateful for it, as well as their families.

